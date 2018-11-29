Fallout 76 has been having a rough start. The multiplayer take on Bethesda‘s postapocalyptic series has suffered from bugs, poor performance, and criticism since launching on November 14 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. And now Fallout 76 is trying to make amends for a broken promise regarding its collector’s edition.

The Power Armor Edition costs $200. That extra money gives you some collectibles, which was supposed to include a duffel bag made of canvas, as the above promotional image touts. But the actual box shipped with a bag made of nylon.

“Unfortunately, due to unavailability of materials, we had to switch to a nylon carrying case in the Fallout 76: Power Armor Edition. We hope this doesn’t prevent anyone from enjoying what we feel is one of our best collector’s editions,” Bethesda noted in an official statement, which it posted on Fallout 76’s Reddit page. That response has over 13,000 downvotes.

The bag issue even has its own page on Bethesda’s support site. Bethesda is giving Power Armor Edition owners 500 Atoms as an apology. Atoms are an in-game currency that players can spend to buy cosmetics like clothes. Five hundred Atoms is equivalent to $5.

We understand and respect that there is disappointment with the bag in the Power Armor Edition. We are sorry. Please contact Bethesda Support to provide proof of your CE purchase. They will assist in granting your account 500 Atoms. Please visit: https://t.co/TJBMjYaph0 — Fallout (@Fallout) November 29, 2018

Of course, that’s $5 you can only spend inside Fallout 76.