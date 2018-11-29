Nvidia is getting in on the Fortnite partnership just like Nintendo, Sony, Microsoft, and Samsung. The graphics-hardware company revealed that it is now selling Fortnite Bundles of its GeForce GTX 1070 Ti, 1070, and 1060 GPUs. Each one of these packages include the Founder’s Edition Nvidia video cards and a code for digital goods in Epic’s battle royale shooter.

Whether you get the GTX 1070 Ti, 1070, or 1060, you’ll get the same Fortnite goodies in each box. When you redeem the code, it will instantly add 2,000 V-Bucks (the in-game currency) to your account. The Nvidia bundle also unlocks the rare Reflect outfit and Pivot glider, the uncommon Angular pickax, and the Response Unit back bling.

Of course, you still have to buy the graphics card to get those Fortnite items, and that means spending a few hundred dollars.

1060 Fortnite bundle: $299

1070 Fortnite bundle: $399

1070 Ti Fortnite bundle: $449

It’s worth noting that those prices are slightly discounted from their launch prices, but they’re more expensive than deals from the black Friday shopping weekend. The 1070 Ti, for example, was selling for $350.

So you may want to wait to see if prices drop even further.

Nvidia has plenty of 10-series cards to sell

It’s not unheard of for a company to continue marketing its last-generation products after introducing a successor. Ideally, Nvidia would want to wind down its last-gen cards as it launches its 20-series RTX models. But Nvidia has an oversupply of cards like the 1060, 1070, and 1070 Ti. The company built a ton of extra cards to meet crypto-mining demand, which has evaporated quickly alongside the falling value of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

So with a glut of GTX 10-series cards in the supply chain, Nvidia is focusing on selling those. In August, it made Gigabyte and EVGA buy a large order of those old cards as part of their RTX deals. But Nvidia apparently still has plenty of cards of its own to sell. And if supply remains high, we could see prices continue to fall into the end of this year.

The good news here is that cards like the 1070 and 1070 Ti are excellent. So if you need a new GPU, now is the time to start looking for deals.