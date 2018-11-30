If you are waiting for the chance to bring together your Fortnite items from the PlayStation 4 version and the other versions together under one account, well you’re already used to waiting. Epic has delayed its account-merging tool, which it planned to launch before the end of November. Now, it is telling fans that it won’t have tool ready until sometime in 2019.

The merge tool is necessary because of Sony. Before September, Fortnite players needed a separate PlayStation 4 account. It would work with the mobile and PC releases of Fortnite, but not the other consoles. This meant if you made a purchase on the Switch, it wouldn’t carry over to the PS4.

But Sony reversed that policy in September, and that enabled Epic to begin launching new, unified accounts. Existing players with bespoke profiles would have to wait for the merge tool. And now, they’ll have to wait even longer.

“Due to some ongoing technical concerns, we will be delaying the Account Merge feature until early next year,” reads a Fortnite Team blog post. “We want to make sure that this process is thoroughly tested and working properly before releasing it to those of you currently looking to transfer purchases from other accounts to your primary account. We’ll be sure to update you as we get closer to the release of the feature, which will include a web page on launch to help guide you through the flow.”

What this means

This is only a problem for people who have purchases on PlayStation 4 and also on one of the other consoles. And even those players are already earning all of their current and future progressions on a single profile regardless of where they’re playing. Epic’s account linking ensures that it tracks that progress in a platform-agnostic way.

This delay just means old skins will stay on old accounts. They will still eventually work on your one, primary profile, but just not yet. And really, who wants to wear old skin anyhow?