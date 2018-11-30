The GamesBeat Decides podcast is back to talk about all of the games and news happening over the last week. That includes a check-in on Red Dead Redemption 2, trying to finish Spider-Man, and trying out The Missing.

In the news, GamesBeat Decides co-hosts Jeffrey Grubb (PC gaming editor) and Mike Minotti (reviews editor) dive into the Fallout 76 mess. Few people love the game, and Bethesda is making things worse with some unforced errors. For example, it sold people a special edition of Fallout 76 with a canvas bag, but then the final product shipped with the flimsiest nylong bag in the history of the world.

The GamesBeat Decides crew also dives into some strong sales for Nintendo Switch, Casey Hudson teasing Dragon Age, and what’s up with The Game Awards.

Listen and enjoy, and maybe even learn something for once:

Here’s everything we talk about:

Games

Mike:

Red Dead Redemption 2

Pokémon Go

Jeff:

Spider-Man

The Missing: J.J. MacField and the Island of Memories

News

FTC plans to investigate loot boxes

Fallout 76 is a mess

Nintendo Switch did well on Black Friday

Anthem is getting an alpha

Casey Hudson teases Dragon Age

The Game Wards will reveal 10 new games

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the fastest preselling Switch game

Nintendo kills its revenue-sharing program on YouTube, which no one liked.

Get hyped, and sue anyone who kills the hype.