The GamesBeat Decides podcast is back to talk about all of the games and news happening over the last week. That includes a check-in on Red Dead Redemption 2, trying to finish Spider-Man, and trying out The Missing.
In the news, GamesBeat Decides co-hosts Jeffrey Grubb (PC gaming editor) and Mike Minotti (reviews editor) dive into the Fallout 76 mess. Few people love the game, and Bethesda is making things worse with some unforced errors. For example, it sold people a special edition of Fallout 76 with a canvas bag, but then the final product shipped with the flimsiest nylong bag in the history of the world.
The GamesBeat Decides crew also dives into some strong sales for Nintendo Switch, Casey Hudson teasing Dragon Age, and what’s up with The Game Awards.
Listen and enjoy, and maybe even learn something for once:
Here’s everything we talk about:
Games
Mike:
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Pokémon Go
Jeff:
- Spider-Man
- The Missing: J.J. MacField and the Island of Memories
News
- FTC plans to investigate loot boxes
- Fallout 76 is a mess
- Nintendo Switch did well on Black Friday
- Anthem is getting an alpha
- Casey Hudson teases Dragon Age
- The Game Wards will reveal 10 new games
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the fastest preselling Switch game
- Nintendo kills its revenue-sharing program on YouTube, which no one liked.
Get hyped, and sue anyone who kills the hype.