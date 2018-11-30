Google is doubling the number of participants that can chat simultaneously through the G Suite communications platform Hangouts Meet.

Hangouts Meet emerged last year after Google announced it was splitting the Hangouts platform into two core services: Hangouts Chat, a Slack-like platform for teams, and Hangouts Meet, a Skype-like videoconferencing application.

Updates

Google has given Hangouts Meet a bunch of upgrades since its original launch, and exactly one year ago today the company extended videoconferencing support from 30 to 50 participants for G Suite Enterprise subscribers. Today, Google is expanding that figure to 100, while those on the G Suite Business or Education tier will be bumped up from 25 to 50 simultaneous participants.

It’s worth noting here that these numbers aren’t restricted to internal employees — anyone can dial in as a guest to participate in audio only, as long as the overall number doesn’t exceed 100.

For comparison, Skype for Business supports up to 250 people, so G Suite still has a little bit of catching up to do. However, a few months back Google opened up Hangouts Meet to livestreaming, allowing companies to broadcast events, meetings, or messages from the CEO to up to 100,000 people — this is available in view-only mode.

The new expanded participant support will be rolling out to subscribers over the next few days.