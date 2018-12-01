For the most part, Gear VR and Oculus Go share almost the exact same content library, but there’s one glaring omission on Go’s side: Minecraft. Mojang’s smash hit game hasn’t shown up on Oculus’ standalone headset since the hardware launched earlier this year, and we’ve long wondered if it would ever arrive.

Well, Mojang says you need to let them know.

A verified Minecraft developer going by the name of CornerHard on Reddit has been encouraging VR fans to tell Mojang it wants the game on Go via a feedback channel on the official website. “I can’t talk about details at this time, but upvoting that feedback link is the best way to tell the people calling the shots that you are interested in Minecraft on Oculus Go,” the developer said.

This adds fuel to a fire initially started by John Carmack, who earlier this month said that there was ‘some progress’ on getting one of two of the most request Go apps onto the platform. The other app was YouTube which launched this month, meaning it’s likely the remaining one is Minecraft.

Right now the feedback channel only has 106 upvotes, so Oculus Go users will need to gather in force if they really want this to become a reality. Given Gear and Go are, in Oculus’ words, “binary compatible,” it shouldn’t be too much effort to get the game working on Go in theory. Go does support Bluetooth gamepads, which is all you can use to play the mobile VR version, but we’d love to see the game get full motion controller support too.

This story first appeared on UploadVR, our syndication partner.

This story originally appeared on Uploadvr.com. Copyright 2018