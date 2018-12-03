Apple revealed its list of the top apps, games, and entertainment on the iOS App Store. Donut County took the title of the iPhone Game of the year, while Procreate Pocket took iPhone app of the year. (Check out last year’s list here).
Both editorial selections and popular choices are included. Check out the list below.
Best apps of 2018: Editorial selections
- iPhone App of the year — Procreate Pocket
- iPhone Game of the year — Donut County
- iPad App of the year — Froggipedia
- iPad Game of the year — Gorogoa
- Mac App of the year — Pixelmator Pro
- Mac Game of the year — The Gardens Between
- Apple TV App of the year — Sweat
- Apple TV Game of the year — Alto’s Odyssey
Favorite Watch apps of the year: Editorial selections
- WaterMinder
- Lifesum
- 10% Happier
- Carrot Weather
- Fun Golf GPS
- Swing Tennis Tracker
- Slopes
- App in the Air
- Overcast
- Just Press Record
Top free iPhone apps
- YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
- Snapchat
- Messenger
- Bitmoji
- Netflix
- Google Maps – Transit & Food
- Gmail – Email by Google
- Spotify Music
- Amazon – Shopping made easy
- Uber
- WhatsApp Messenger
- Pandora – Streaming Music
- Wish – Shopping Made Fun
- TikTok – Real Short Videos
- Cash App
- Google Photos
- Google Chrome
Top paid iPhone apps
- Facetune
- Kirakira+
- Dark Sky Weather
- HotSchedules
- PlantSnap Plant Identification
- AutoSleep Tracker for Watch
- Sky Guide
- 1 Second Everyday: Video Diary
- The Wonder Weeks
- Afterlight 2
- My Talking Pet Pro
- Glitché
- Scanner Pro
- TouchRetouch
- 7 Minute Workout Challenge
- Forest – Stay focused
- Full Fitness : Exercise Workout Trainer
- Word Swag – Cool Fonts
- SkyView® – Explore the Universe
- HeartWatch. Heart & Activity
Top free iPhone games
- Fortnite
- Helix Jump
- Rise Up
- PUBG MOBILE
- Hole.io
- Love Balls
- Snake VS Block
- Rules of Survival
- ROBLOX
- Dune!
- Subway Surfers
- Episode – Choose Your Story
- Word Link – Word Puzzle Game
- Toon Blast
- Color Road!
- HQ Trivia
- Twisty Road!
- 8 Ball Pool™
- Kick the Buddy
- Sniper 3D Assassin: Gun Games
Top paid iPhone games
- Heads Up!
- Minecraft
- Plague Inc.
- Bloons TD 6
- Pocket Build
- Bloons TD 5
- Geometry Dash
- The Game of Life
- Papa’s Freezeria To Go!
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- Trivia Crack (No Ads)
- Getting Over It
- Monument Valley 2
- Alto’s Odyssey
- True Skate
- The Room: Old Sins
- Terraria
- Exploding Kittens®
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
- The Escapists: Prison Escape
Top free iPad apps
- YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
- Netflix
- Messenger
- Amazon Prime Video
- Google Chrome
- Gmail – Email by Google
- YouTube Kids
- The Calculator
- Amazon – Shopping made easy
- Spotify Music
- Hulu: Watch TV Shows & Movies
- Google Docs: Sync, Edit, Share
- Google Drive
- Google Maps – Transit & Food
- Microsoft Word
- Pandora – Streaming Music
- Amazon Kindle
- Colorfy: Coloring Art Games
Top paid iPad apps
- Procreate
- Notability
- GoodNotes 4
- Toca Life: Pets
- Duet Display
- Toca Life: After School
- XtraMath
- Toca Hair Salon 3
- MyScript Nebo
- Toca Kitchen 2
- PDF Expert by Readdle
- Toca Life: Hospital
- Affinity Photo
- Toca Life: Office
- GoodReader
- Toca Lab: Elements
- Notes Plus
- Human Anatomy Atlas 2019
- Toca Life: City
- AnyFont
Top free iPad games
- Fortnite
- ROBLOX
- Kick the Buddy
- Love Balls
- Helix Jump
- Color by Number Coloring Game!
- Bowmasters – Multiplayer Game
- Hole.io
- Rise Up
- Rules of Survival
- Subway Surfers
- Rolling Sky
- PUBG MOBILE
- Toon Blast
- Snake VS Block
- Granny
- Piano Tiles 2™
- Slither.io
- Run Sausage Run!
- Pixel Art – Color by Number
Top paid iPad games
- Minecraft
- Geometry Dash
- The Game of Life
- The Room: Old Sins
- Heads Up!
- Bloons TD 6
- Goat Simulator
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
- LEGO® Jurassic World™
- Terraria
- The Escapists: Prison Escape
- Bloons TD 5 HD
- Monument Valley 2
- Plague Inc.
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location
- Goat Simulator PAYDAY
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
- Teeny Titans – Teen Titans Go!
- Teen Titans Go! Figure
- Scribblenauts Unlimited
Best music of 2018: Editorial selections
- Artist of the year: Drake
- Breakout Artist of the Year: Juice WRLD
- Song of the Year: I Like It – Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny & J. Balvin
- Album of the Year: Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves
Best podcasts of 2018: Editorial selections
- In The Dark
- Caliphate
- The Dream
- Everything is Alive
- Slow Burn
- Dr. Death
- Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
- Bubble
- Bundyville
- A Very Fatal Murder
- Wolverine
- Serial
- The Daily
- This American Life “5 Women”
- 99% Invisible
Top 25 most downloaded podcasts of the year
- The Daily
- The Joe Rogan Experience
- Stuff You Should Know
- Fresh Air
- The Dave Ramsey Show
- My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
- TED Talks Daily
- Up First
- The Ben Shapiro Show
- Pod Save America
- This American Life
- TED Radio Hour
- Planet Money
- Pardon My Take
- Freakonomics Radio
- The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz
- Up and Vanished
- Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations
- The Bill Simmons Podcast
- Stuff You Missed in History Class
- Hidden Brain
- The Herd with Colin Cowherd
- NPR Politics Podcast
- Radiolab
- Adam Carolla Show
Top 25 most downloaded new podcasts
- Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Ears Edition
- Today, Explained
- Dr. Death
- Talk Is Jericho
- The Morning Toast
- Business Wars
- The Wilderness
- Conspiracy Theories
- The RFK Tapes
- The Teacher’s Pet
- Aaron Mahnke’s Cabinet of Curiosities
- Oprah’s Master Class: The Podcast
- Caliphate
- 15 Minutes to Freedom: A Daily Action Guide to Maximizing Your Life
- RISE Together Podcast
- The goop Podcast
- The Habitat
- Get Up!
- WorkLife with Adam Grant
- The Russillo Show
- Trump, Inc.
- The Walk
- Nobody Told Me!
- Unexplained Mysteries
Best movies of 2018 on TV app: Editorial
- Green Book
- A Star is Born
- Black Panther
- Eighth Grade
- Hereditary
- Annihilation
- Crazy Rich Asians
- Minding the Gap
- The Incredibles 2
- Won’t you be my Neighbor
Best movies of 2018 on iTunes: Editorial
- Annihilation
- Black Panther
- Crazy Rich Asians
- Eighth Grade
- Green Book*
- Hereditary
- Incredibles 2
- Minding the Gap
- A Star Is Born*
- Won’t You Be My Neighbor
*preorders available
Best TV shows of 2018 on TV app: Editorial
- The Americans
- Atlanta
- Barry
- The Expanse
- The Good Fight
- The Good Place
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Killing Eve
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Pose
Best books of 2018: Editorial selections
- Book of the year: American Marriage / Tayari Jones — Workman
- Best nonfiction: The Library Book / Susan Orlean — S&S
- Best mystery: The Witch Elm / Tana French — Penguin
- Best thriller: Light It Up / Nick Petrie — Penguin
- Best bio/mem: Educated / Tara Westover — RH
- Best romance: Too Wilde to Wed / Eloisa James — Harper
- Best SFF: Spinning Silver / Naomi Novik — RH
- Best feel-good fiction: When Life Gives You Lululemons / Lauren Weisberger — S&S
- Best literary fiction: There There / Tommy Orange — RH
- Best young reader book: Harbor Me / Jacqueline Woodson — Penguin
Best audiobooks of 2018: Editorial selections
Audiobook of the year: American Marriage / Tayari Jones — Highbridge, a division of Recorded Books
Best nonfiction: 21 Lessons for the 21st Century / Yuval Noah Harari — RH
Best mystery: Something in the Water / Catherine Steadman — RH
Best thriller: Long Road to Mercy / David Baldacci — Hachette
Best bio/mem: Becoming / Michelle Obama — RH
Best business audiobook: Dare to Lead / Brene Brown — RH
Best healh, mind, body: Girl Wash Your Face / Rachel Hollis — Harper
Best Family audiobook: Rebound / Kwame Alexander — Recorded Books
Best Humor: Calypso / David Sedaris — Hachette
Best Historical fiction: The Great Alone / Kristin Hannah — Macmillan
Top 100 books: fiction
- The Woman in the Window
- Crazy Rich Asians
- Little Fires Everywhere
- The Wife Between Us
- The Great Alone
- The Fallen
- The President Is Missing
- Origin
- Before We Were Yours
- Sharp Objects
- The Outsider
- The Perfect Couple
- The Reckoning
- The Other Woman
- All We Ever Wanted
- Darker
- China Rich Girlfriend
- Past Tense
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- An American Marriage
- When Life Gives You Lululemons
- Spymaster
- Ready Player One
- Red War
- Something in the Water
- The 17th Suspect
- To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
- Twisted Prey
- A Simple Favor
- Dark Sacred Night
- The Rooster Bar
- A Wrinkle in Time
- Rich People Problems
- P.S. I Still Love You
- Forever My Girl
- Red Sparrow
- Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (Enhanced Edition)
- Broken Silence
- A Gentleman in Moscow
- Shelter in Place
- Where the Crawdads Sing
- Still Me
- The Hate U Give
- End Game
- Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine
- Unraveled
- The Midnight Line
- Holy Ghost
- Every Breath
- Look for Me
- Long Road to Mercy
- Always and Forever, Lara Jean
- Then She Was Gone
- Behind Closed Doors
- Pachinko (National Book Award Finalist)
- Texas Ranger
- The Disappeared
- Dark in Death
- Tailspin
- The Escape Artist
- The Last Mrs. Parrish
- Obsession
- The Next Girl
- The Death of Mrs. Westaway
- Juror #3
- The Perfect Mother
- Lethal White
- Don’t Let Go
- Red Alert
- The Nightingale
- Nine Perfect Strangers
- Leverage in Death
- Cottage by the Sea
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (Enhanced Edition)
- Fall from Grace
- Less (Winner of the Pulitzer Prize)
- Possession
- Call Me by Your Name
- The Silent Corner
- Use of Force
- Fifty Shades of Grey
- A Spark of Light
- Milk and Honey
- The Alchemist
- A Harmless Little Ruse
- The Kremlin’s Candidate
- The Alice Network
- The Flight Attendant
- The Immortalists
- The Couple Next Door
- Fifty Shades Freed
- Grey
- Palace of Treason
- Fifty Fifty
- After Anna
- The Kissing Booth
- I’ve Got My Eyes on You
- The Wife
- Tom Clancy Line of Sight
- To Kill a Mockingbird
Top 100 books: nonfiction
- Fire and Fury
- Fear
- Girl, Wash Your Face
- The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck
- Educated
- Becoming
- A Higher Loyalty
- World History
- Biology
- 12 Rules for Life
- The 5 Love Languages
- The Americans
- You Are a Badass®
- I’ll Be Gone in the Dark
- Chemistry
- Astrophysics for People in a Hurry
- The Plant Paradox
- Rich Dad Poor Dad
- Bad Blood
- Calypso
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sapiens
- Be Nice (Or Else!)
- Tiger Woods
- How to Win Friends & Influence People
- Kitchen Confidential
- The Four Agreements
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Literature Grade 9
- Born a Crime
- Killing the SS
- How To Win Friends & Influence People
- Leonardo da Vinci
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Literature Grade 11
- Factfulness
- The Last Black Unicorn
- United States Government
- The Secret
- Geometry
- Russian Roulette
- Extreme Ownership
- The Complete Ketogenic Diet for Beginners: Easy 5-Ingredient Keto Diet Cookbook
- In Pieces
- The Power of Now
- Algebra 2
- Ship of Fools
- All-American Murder
- Geometry
- The Soul of America
- 12 Strong
- Night
- How to Change Your Mind
- Algebra 1
- The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People
- What to Expect When You’re Expecting
- Algebra 2
- 10-Day Green Smoothie Cleanse
- A Brief History of Time
- Chemistry
- The Russia Hoax
- Principles
- Why Men Love Bitches
- Your Life in Christ
- When Breath Becomes Air
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Literature Grade 12
- The 48 Laws of Power
- Simply Keto
- Red Notice
- The Fifth Risk
- The Total Money Makeover: Classic Edition
- Algebra 1
- Start with Why
- The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up
- Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – Parts One and Two: The Official Playscript of the Original West End Production
- Crushing It!
- Grant
- Alexander Hamilton
- Christian Morality
- The Untethered Soul
- The Power of Habit
- World Religions
- The Sacraments
- 13 Things Mentally Strong People Don’t Do
- The Whole30
- Boundaries
- The Glass Castle
- Man’s Search for Meaning
- Year of Yes
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Literature, Grade 10
- Everybody, Always
- Pimp
- Think and Grow Rich
- Shoe Dog
- Hillbilly Elegy
- Tribe of Mentors
- Everything Happens for a Reason
- The Compound Effect
- Grit
- Twelve Steps and Twelve Traditions
- American Kingpin
- Physics