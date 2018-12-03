Apple revealed its list of the top apps, games, and entertainment on the iOS App Store. Donut County took the title of the iPhone Game of the year, while Procreate Pocket took iPhone app of the year. (Check out last year’s list here).

Both editorial selections and popular choices are included. Check out the list below.

Best apps of 2018: Editorial selections

iPhone App of the year — Procreate Pocket

iPhone Game of the year — Donut County

iPad App of the year — Froggipedia

iPad Game of the year — Gorogoa

Mac App of the year — Pixelmator Pro

Mac Game of the year — The Gardens Between

Apple TV App of the year — Sweat

Apple TV Game of the year — Alto’s Odyssey

Favorite Watch apps of the year: Editorial selections

WaterMinder

Lifesum

10% Happier

Carrot Weather

Fun Golf GPS

Swing Tennis Tracker

Slopes

App in the Air

Overcast

Just Press Record

Top free iPhone apps

YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream Instagram Snapchat Messenger Facebook Bitmoji Netflix Google Maps – Transit & Food Gmail – Email by Google Spotify Music Amazon – Shopping made easy Uber WhatsApp Messenger Pandora – Streaming Music Wish – Shopping Made Fun TikTok – Real Short Videos Cash App Google Photos Google Chrome Twitter

Top paid iPhone apps

Facetune Kirakira+ Dark Sky Weather HotSchedules PlantSnap Plant Identification AutoSleep Tracker for Watch Sky Guide 1 Second Everyday: Video Diary The Wonder Weeks Afterlight 2 My Talking Pet Pro Glitché Scanner Pro TouchRetouch 7 Minute Workout Challenge Forest – Stay focused Full Fitness : Exercise Workout Trainer Word Swag – Cool Fonts SkyView® – Explore the Universe HeartWatch. Heart & Activity

Top free iPhone games

Fortnite Helix Jump Rise Up PUBG MOBILE Hole.io Love Balls Snake VS Block Rules of Survival ROBLOX Dune! Subway Surfers Episode – Choose Your Story Word Link – Word Puzzle Game Toon Blast Color Road! HQ Trivia Twisty Road! 8 Ball Pool™ Kick the Buddy Sniper 3D Assassin: Gun Games

Top paid iPhone games

Heads Up! Minecraft Plague Inc. Bloons TD 6 Pocket Build Bloons TD 5 Geometry Dash The Game of Life Papa’s Freezeria To Go! Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Trivia Crack (No Ads) Getting Over It Monument Valley 2 Alto’s Odyssey True Skate The Room: Old Sins Terraria Exploding Kittens® Five Nights at Freddy’s The Escapists: Prison Escape

Top free iPad apps

YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream Netflix Messenger Facebook Amazon Prime Video Google Chrome Gmail – Email by Google YouTube Kids The Calculator Amazon – Shopping made easy Spotify Music Hulu: Watch TV Shows & Movies Google Docs: Sync, Edit, Share Google Drive Google Maps – Transit & Food Microsoft Word Pandora – Streaming Music Amazon Kindle Colorfy: Coloring Art Games Google

Top paid iPad apps

Procreate Notability GoodNotes 4 Toca Life: Pets Duet Display Toca Life: After School XtraMath Toca Hair Salon 3 MyScript Nebo Toca Kitchen 2 PDF Expert by Readdle Toca Life: Hospital Affinity Photo Toca Life: Office GoodReader Toca Lab: Elements Notes Plus Human Anatomy Atlas 2019 Toca Life: City AnyFont

Top free iPad games

Fortnite ROBLOX Kick the Buddy Love Balls Helix Jump Color by Number Coloring Game! Bowmasters – Multiplayer Game Hole.io Rise Up Rules of Survival Subway Surfers Rolling Sky PUBG MOBILE Toon Blast Snake VS Block Granny Piano Tiles 2™ Slither.io Run Sausage Run! Pixel Art – Color by Number

Top paid iPad games

Minecraft Geometry Dash The Game of Life The Room: Old Sins Heads Up! Bloons TD 6 Goat Simulator Five Nights at Freddy’s LEGO® Jurassic World™ Terraria The Escapists: Prison Escape Bloons TD 5 HD Monument Valley 2 Plague Inc. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location Goat Simulator PAYDAY Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 Teeny Titans – Teen Titans Go! Teen Titans Go! Figure Scribblenauts Unlimited

Best music of 2018: Editorial selections

Artist of the year: Drake

Breakout Artist of the Year: Juice WRLD

Song of the Year: I Like It – Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny & J. Balvin

Album of the Year: Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves

Best podcasts of 2018: Editorial selections

In The Dark

Caliphate

The Dream

Everything is Alive

Slow Burn

Dr. Death

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Bubble

Bundyville

A Very Fatal Murder

Wolverine

Serial

The Daily

This American Life “5 Women”

99% Invisible

Top 25 most downloaded podcasts of the year

The Daily The Joe Rogan Experience Stuff You Should Know Fresh Air The Dave Ramsey Show My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark TED Talks Daily Up First The Ben Shapiro Show Pod Save America This American Life TED Radio Hour Planet Money Pardon My Take Freakonomics Radio The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz Up and Vanished Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations The Bill Simmons Podcast Stuff You Missed in History Class Hidden Brain The Herd with Colin Cowherd NPR Politics Podcast Radiolab Adam Carolla Show

Top 25 most downloaded new podcasts

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Ears Edition Today, Explained Dr. Death Talk Is Jericho The Morning Toast Business Wars The Wilderness Conspiracy Theories The RFK Tapes The Teacher’s Pet Aaron Mahnke’s Cabinet of Curiosities Oprah’s Master Class: The Podcast Caliphate 15 Minutes to Freedom: A Daily Action Guide to Maximizing Your Life RISE Together Podcast The goop Podcast The Habitat Get Up! WorkLife with Adam Grant The Russillo Show Trump, Inc. The Walk Nobody Told Me! Unexplained Mysteries

Best movies of 2018 on TV app: Editorial

Green Book

A Star is Born

Black Panther

Eighth Grade

Hereditary

Annihilation

Crazy Rich Asians

Minding the Gap

The Incredibles 2

Won’t you be my Neighbor

Best movies of 2018 on iTunes: Editorial

Annihilation

Black Panther

Crazy Rich Asians

Eighth Grade

Green Book*

Hereditary

Incredibles 2

Minding the Gap

A Star Is Born*

Won’t You Be My Neighbor

*preorders available

Best TV shows of 2018 on TV app: Editorial

The Americans

Atlanta

Barry

The Expanse

The Good Fight

The Good Place

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Pose

Best books of 2018: Editorial selections

Book of the year: American Marriage / Tayari Jones — Workman

Best nonfiction: The Library Book / Susan Orlean — S&S

Best mystery: The Witch Elm / Tana French — Penguin

Best thriller: Light It Up / Nick Petrie — Penguin

Best bio/mem: Educated / Tara Westover — RH

Best romance: Too Wilde to Wed / Eloisa James — Harper

Best SFF: Spinning Silver / Naomi Novik — RH

Best feel-good fiction: When Life Gives You Lululemons / Lauren Weisberger — S&S

Best literary fiction: There There / Tommy Orange — RH

Best young reader book: Harbor Me / Jacqueline Woodson — Penguin

Best audiobooks of 2018: Editorial selections

Audiobook of the year: American Marriage / Tayari Jones — Highbridge, a division of Recorded Books

Best nonfiction: 21 Lessons for the 21st Century / Yuval Noah Harari — RH

Best mystery: Something in the Water / Catherine Steadman — RH

Best thriller: Long Road to Mercy / David Baldacci — Hachette

Best bio/mem: Becoming / Michelle Obama — RH

Best business audiobook: Dare to Lead / Brene Brown — RH

Best healh, mind, body: Girl Wash Your Face / Rachel Hollis — Harper

Best Family audiobook: Rebound / Kwame Alexander — Recorded Books

Best Humor: Calypso / David Sedaris — Hachette

Best Historical fiction: The Great Alone / Kristin Hannah — Macmillan

Top 100 books: fiction

The Woman in the Window Crazy Rich Asians Little Fires Everywhere The Wife Between Us The Great Alone The Fallen The President Is Missing Origin Before We Were Yours Sharp Objects The Outsider The Perfect Couple The Reckoning The Other Woman All We Ever Wanted Darker China Rich Girlfriend Past Tense The Handmaid’s Tale An American Marriage When Life Gives You Lululemons Spymaster Ready Player One Red War Something in the Water The 17th Suspect To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before Twisted Prey A Simple Favor Dark Sacred Night The Rooster Bar A Wrinkle in Time Rich People Problems P.S. I Still Love You Forever My Girl Red Sparrow Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (Enhanced Edition) Broken Silence A Gentleman in Moscow Shelter in Place Where the Crawdads Sing Still Me The Hate U Give End Game Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine Unraveled The Midnight Line Holy Ghost Every Breath Look for Me Long Road to Mercy Always and Forever, Lara Jean Then She Was Gone Behind Closed Doors Pachinko (National Book Award Finalist) Texas Ranger The Disappeared Dark in Death Tailspin The Escape Artist The Last Mrs. Parrish Obsession The Next Girl The Death of Mrs. Westaway Juror #3 The Perfect Mother Lethal White Don’t Let Go Red Alert The Nightingale Nine Perfect Strangers Leverage in Death Cottage by the Sea Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (Enhanced Edition) Fall from Grace Less (Winner of the Pulitzer Prize) Possession Call Me by Your Name The Silent Corner Use of Force Fifty Shades of Grey A Spark of Light Milk and Honey The Alchemist A Harmless Little Ruse The Kremlin’s Candidate The Alice Network The Flight Attendant The Immortalists The Couple Next Door Fifty Shades Freed Grey Palace of Treason Fifty Fifty After Anna The Kissing Booth I’ve Got My Eyes on You The Wife Tom Clancy Line of Sight To Kill a Mockingbird

Top 100 books: nonfiction