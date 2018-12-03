Bethesda Softworks is planning to ship out replacement canvas bags to owners of the Fallout 76: Power Armor Edition. The publisher announced on Twitter that it will send out the bag to anyone who submits a complaint ticket on its website by January 31.

“We are finalizing manufacturing plans for replacement canvas bags for the Fallout 76: Power Armor Edition,” Bethesda said in a statement on Twitter. “If you purchased the CE, please visit [our website] and submit a ticket by Jan. 31, 2019. We’ll arrange to send you a replacement as soon as the bags are ready.”

The bag turned into a public relations disaster for Bethesda last week when players started getting the $200 collector’s edition. Despite promising a sturdy-looking “canvas” bag in promotional materials, Bethesda ended up shipping a cheap nylon bag with the Power Armor Edition instead.

In multiple messages to consumers, Bethesda explained that it made the change due to cost and a shortage of canvas material. Cotton, which makes up most canvas, is the subject of import taxes in the trade war between the United States and China. It’s possible those tariffs, which went into effect in July, pushed up the per-unit cost of the canvas bags.

But the problem for Bethesda is that it never alerted its customers to that fundamental change. To avoid a false-advertising complaint from the Federal Trade Commission in the U.S., the company should have given everyone a fair chance to cancel their order. But Bethesda’s website still said “canvas bag” as late as last week.

Bethesda made a bad problem worse in the immediate aftermath when it began offering Power Armor Edition owners $5 of in-game Fallout 76 currency. As many people noted, that was not even enough to purchase the digital canvas bag in the game.

How to get your bag?

Bethesda must’ve quickly realized that it couldn’t ignore this problem, and it hasn’t. It is now planning to fulfill those orders as originally promised. Bethesda is attempting to appear responsive to how its fans are feeling — even when they are angry.

To get your replacement, you’ll have to fill out a complaint form on Bethesda’s website.

Keep in mind that you’ll need to have a Bethesda account to go through this process. The publisher is also asking that you attach a proof of purchase to your complaint ticket. That can include a scanned receipt or a picture you take with your phone. You’ll also need to write your name, Bethesda username, and email address on that proof of purchase.