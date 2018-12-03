Google Play shared the year’s top content across apps, games, movies, TV and books for 2018.

Based on results from the Google Play store on Android devices, the top app was Drops: Learn 31 new languages, and the top game was PUBG Mobile.

For the first time, Google added a new “Fan Favorite” category, giving users a chance to vote for their favorite game, app and movie of the year. YouTube TV was the top fan app, and Avengers: Infinity War was the top fan movie. PUBG Mobile also won for fan favorite game.

Of course, Epic Games’ Fortnite was missing from the list because Epic chose to skip the Google Play store (and its 30 percent fee) and enable Android users to side load the game from Epic’s own web site.

Check out Google Play’s full lists below for this year’s most loved content in the U.S. You can also discover all of the lists on the Best of 2018 section of the Play Store.

Here are last year’s lists for the sake of comparison.