Kubernetes 1.13 is now generally available as the open source service continues to accelerate its development pace.

In a press release today, the Linux Foundation’s Cloud Native Computing Foundation, which oversees Kubernetes, said the latest release includes simplified cluster management with Kubeadm, a container storage interface (CSI), and CoreDNS as Default DNS. At just 10 weeks since the last release, CNCF says this is one of the service’s shortest development cycles.

Kubernetes is a foundational part of an effort by CNCF to change the way developers write applications for internet-based services. Cloud-based computing calls for breaking out separate features, or “microservices,” and placing them in containers that have all the necessary pieces for an application to run in one package.

The development philosophy holds that breaking applications into smaller, self-contained units can significantly reduce costs and the time needed to write, deploy, and manage each one.

Kubernetes, originally developed by Google but donated to the Linux Foundation, is used to manage deployment of microservices. In the press release, CNCF notes of the three main features added to Kubernetes 1.13: “These stable graduations are an important milestone for users and operators in terms of setting support expectations.”