The PlayStation Network is offline, and Sony is working to get it repaired. This outage is affecting all of Sony’s PlayStation consoles and services. It has updated its status website to confirm that PSN is down.

“You may have some difficulty signing in or creating an account on PlayStation Network,” reads an update on the status site. “Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience.”

The PSN outage is affecting all aspects of the service. You will encounter errors trying to load up games, apps, or social tools. While this is obviously an issue for online multiplayer games, people who own digital games are also having trouble loading up primarily single-player experiences.

“You may have some difficulty launching games, applications, or online features,” reads the status site.

On PS4 and other devices, you may also have issues loading up Netflix, PS Vue, and other video-streaming platforms. And this extends to the PC and mobile where you will not be able to access PlayStation Now streaming games.