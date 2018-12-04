Gameloft and Disney announced today that their mobile game Disney Magic Kingdoms has made over $114 million revenue. It has also reached over 70 million downloads since its launch in 2016.

The free-to-play game has players creating their Disney park. You can decorate your destination with attractions and characters from Disney and Pixar films and build your own version of Disneyland. Building things takes time, but you can speed up the process through in-game purchases.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this key milestone for Disney Magic Kingdoms as it demonstrates how beloved the game is by players,” said Stéphane Roussel, chairman and chief executive officer at Gameloft, in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “Working with Disney to bring their latest stories to life through the game is an honor, and we are delighted to continue offering players new, iconic content day after day.”

To celebrate the milestone, the game is adding characters from the recent Disney animated hit Ralph Breaks the Internet. The update, which Gameloft says is the biggest since the title launched, includes 12 new attractions, shops, and decorations. It also includes new costumes for the princesses Cinderella, Jasmine, Belle and Ariel.

Ralph Breaks the Internet has made over $200 million worldwide since its debut on November 21. This bit of cross promotion can help bring more eyes to Disney Magic Kingdoms.