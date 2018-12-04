Developers, mark your calendars: Facebook announced today that its annual F8 conference will be held on April 30 – May 1, 2019 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, CA.

Though Facebook hasn’t released the official schedule yet, the two-day affair typically starts with a live-streamed keynote, followed by private workshops and networking events for attending developers.

F8 has typically been where the company showcases the most innovative product developments on its plate for the coming year to a friendly audience. In 2010, Facebook unveiled its Open Graph API. In 2017, it revealed that its secretive hardware research group Building 8 was developing tech that let people hear through their skin.

However, last year’s F8 conference was a much more subdued affair. Facebook was still dealing with backlash from both users and developers after a series of stories about its dealings with data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica. Users were angry that Facebook failed to properly secure their data, while developers were frustrated with the lack of communication from Facebook after it shut down app review in the wake of the backlash.

It’s too soon to tell if 2019 will also prove to be flashy or not — we’ll have to see what new scandals Facebook faces come spring.

Registration for the event hasn’t opened yet, thought developers can go to the F8 website for updates.