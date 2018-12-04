Career website Glassdoor today released its 11th annual Employees’ Choice Awards, a list of the 100 best companies to work for in the coming year. Zoom was crowned as the number one tech company to work for in 2019, and the second best company to work for, overall (Bain & Company was first).

Zoom is best known for providing various videoconferencing products and services, including using AI for automatic transcription. The small company beat out Facebook, which is having a tough year, to say the least. That said, Facebook has been named the top tech company five out of 11 times: in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2017, and 2018.

Going back a few years, Airbnb was first for 2016, Google led for 2015, and Twitter won for 2014. Neither Airbnb nor Twitter made the list for 2018 nor for 2019. Google did, as did Apple — these are the only two tech companies to make the list all 11 years. But Google was #8 while Apple was all the way down at #71.

Top tech companies to work for

Last year, Glassdoor expanded its list to the top 100, when 28 tech companies made the cut. There were 29 tech companies on this year’s U.S. list (ratings are based on a five-point scale, from 1.0 as very dissatisfied to 5.0 as very satisfied):

Zoom Video Communications (#2, 4.5 rating)

Procore Technologies (#4, 4.5 rating)

LinkedIn (#6, 4.5 rating)

Facebook (#7, 4.5 rating)

Google (#8, 4.4 rating)

Salesforce (#11, 4.4 rating)

HubSpot (#16, 4.4 rating)

DocuSign (#17, 4.4 rating)

Ultimate Software (#18, 4.4 rating)

Paylocity (#20, 4.4 rating)

Fast Enterprises (#26, 4.4 rating)

SAP (#27, 4.4 rating)

Adobe (#30, 4.4 rating)

Compass (#32, 4.4 rating)

Microsoft (#34, 4.4 rating)

Nvidia (#36, 4.3 rating)

Intuit (#38, 4.3 rating)

TaskUs (#40, 4.3 rating)

Cengage (#41, 4.3 rating)

Kronos Incorporated (#44, 4.3 rating)

VMware (#51, 4.3 rating)

AppDynamics (#58, 4.3 rating)

Paycom (#62, 4.3 rating)

Cisco Systems (#69, 4.3 rating)

Apple (#71, 4.3 rating)

NetApp (#82, 4.2 rating)

HP Inc. (#87, 4.2 rating)

Expedia Group (#92, 4.2 rating)

World Wide Technology (#99, 4.2 rating)

Every year, tech companies are prominently displayed on top lists like Glassdoor’s. After all, jobs in the tech industry are well compensated. After the 29 companies in tech, the next few categories have significantly fewer representatives: health care (13 companies), retail (eight companies), manufacturing (eight companies), consulting (five companies), and finance (five companies).

Methodology

The Employees’ Choice Awards list is based on the input of employees who choose to provide feedback (at least 1,000 must respond) on their job, work environment, and company via an anonymous online company review survey. Glassdoor then uses a “proprietary algorithm” to determine an overall ranking “based on the quantity, quality, and consistency of reviews.”

Results are thus based on what employees anonymously tell Glassdoor about their employer. There are eight workplace attributes that employees can give feedback on: overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, work/life balance, recommend to a friend, and six-month business outlook. Glassdoor also considers various types of employment status, including full-time, part-time, contract, and freelance. Intern reviews are not considered, nor are reviews from employees at government organizations, universities, and multi-level marketing agencies.