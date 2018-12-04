Sony has added 50 PlayStation 4 games to PS Now, the subscription service gives users streaming access to PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation 4 games. You can also download the PS4 titles straight to your console. The library now includes 275 PS4 games (and over 700 total).

The new PS4 titles include For Honor, Ubisoft’s hit weapons-based combat game that has attracted over 15 million players. For Honor debuted on February 14, 2017. Other additions include the Japanese role-playing game Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force, the retro 2D platformer Dandara, and the classic side-scroller Super Star Wars.

PS Now costs $20 a month, $45 for three months, or $100 for a year.

Microsoft has its own subscription service for games, Xbox Game Pass, which costs $10 a month. Xbox Game Pass offers console exclusives as they debut, like the recent Forza Horizon 4. It includes about 250 titles. It’s library may be smaller, but the inclusion of newer releases could make it the better service.

Xbox Game Pass does not offering streaming for its games, but it’s debatable if that is a downside or not. Streaming games means you can save hard drive space and avoid download times, but it can have a negative impact on quality and introduce lag if you don’t have an excellent internet connection. Microsoft is working on streaming technology with Project xCloud, but it is still in development. Sony’s other competitor, Nintendo, is not offering or working on streaming services (at least not outside of Japan).