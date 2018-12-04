Razer wants gamers to be badasses, no matter what machine they’re playing on. So the company is updating its ultraportable gaming laptop, the Razer Blade Stealth, so you can actually play games on it.

In the past, the Razer Blade Stealth was more like a high-end productivity machine, with integrated graphics and a very thin design. Now the new version of the Razer Blade Stealth will come with upgrades that make it a good gaming machine with 13 hours of battery life.

The redesigned 13.3-inch ultraportable laptop will come with three versions. The base model has Intel UHD Graphics 620 integrated graphics. For the first time, the Razer Blade Stealth also has options for Nvidia GeForce dedicated graphics or a 4K screen.

“The earlier Stealth was designed to be an ultrabook, with mobility and performance and 10 hours of battery life,” said Razer product manager Travis First in an interview with GamesBeat. “Now we are bringing more gaming into it.”

Image Credit: Razer

The Razer Blade Stealth is available with Nvidia GeForce graphics for up to four times better gaming or graphics editing performance. Razer included the more powerful 25-watt Nvidia GeForce MX150 4GB GDDR5 graphics, which is double the video memory of similar systems.

“This lets you play Fortnite, League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2 and Heroes of the Storm at 60 frames per second,” First said.

Rocket League runs a little slower at 43 to 54 frames per second.

The side bezels are 4.9 millimeters wide, or 60 percent thinner on this model compared to the previous version, resulting in a better edge-to-edge picture. The body is machined from a unibody block of high-grade aluminum, and its matte black color is anodized deeper into the aluminum for more durability. The back has a black tone-on-tone Razer logo.

Image Credit: Razer

The Razer Blade Stealth can have a 4K touchscreen version with 3840 x 2160 resolution and full support for the sRGB color space. Each laptop display is now individually custom calibrated for color accuracy out-of-the-box.

The display is also available in a full high-definition matte (1920 x 1080 pixels) resolution and full sRGB color space.

All configurations of the Razer Blade Stealth feature the new Whisky Lake 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8565U processor. The new 1.8 GHz quad-core processor outperforms its predecessor in throughput and responsiveness with Turbo Boost speeds up to 4.6 GHz.

The base model of the Razer Blade Stealth comes with 8GB of 2133MHz dual-channel memory while dedicated graphics models are loaded with 16GB of 2133MHz dual-channel memory for power users.

For additional security and convenience, the Razer Blade Stealth comes with an infrared web camera

that supports Windows Hello, a first for the Razer Blade family. Razer also retained the ideal web camera placement at the top of the screen to avoid awkward shots.

Image Credit: Razer

All configurations include a built-in 53.1 watt-hour battery that has been optimized for all day mobility.

Additionally, the laptop can be charged almost anywhere with the compact 65-watt USB-C charger

that works on most flights with AC power available.

The dedicated graphics models can leverage Nvidia’s Optimus technology to dynamically switch between the integrated and dedicated graphics to provide maximum performance and battery life when users need it.

Razer’s advanced thermal system and new power management options have been integrated into Razer Synapse 3 software to maximize battery life, quiet fans in a meeting, or provide full power when gaming.

“The Blade Stealth has excelled at being the best productivity laptop on the market” said Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan, in a statement. “We pushed the boundaries further by incorporating Nvidia graphics with up to four times the graphics performance while continuing to keep the system incredibly compact and thin. The results of our efforts have lead Razer to create one of the world’s most powerful ultraportable laptops ever.”

The anti-ghosting keyboard has been optimized to feel punchier and more responsive. It now utilizes a single-zone RGB lighting system with full key backlighting and 16.8 million color options all powered by Razer Chroma and customizable through Razer Synapse 3 software. For accuracy, Razer also improved the touchpad with a larger glass surface area and Microsoft Precision support.

Connectivity options include Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C), USB-C 3.1 Gen 2, two USB-A, and a 3.5mm audio combo port. The included Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) port features 4 lanes of PCIe for up to 40 Gbps of blazing fast transfer speeds.

Image Credit: Razer

A seamless connection from the Thunderbolt 3 port to Razer Core external desktop graphics

enclosures boosts the performance by connecting to desktop graphics cards. The Razer Core is

compatible with the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX, Nvidia Quadro or AMD XConnect enabled Radeon and Radeon Pro cards for high end gaming and content creation.

Razer beefed up the sound quality in the new Razer Blade Stealth. The speaker count has doubled to four upward-firing speakers equipped with a Smart Amp to boost audio with greater clarity. Dolby Atmos replicates sound in a 3D space for lifelike immersion.

The new line of Razer Blade Stealth laptops will start at $1,400 and will be available starting today from Razer.com and select retailers in the United States and Canada. It is coming soon to the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Nordics, China, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, and Taiwan. The option with the Nvidia graphics is $1,600, and the 4K screen option is $1,900.

The laptop is just 0.58-inches thick, and the base model weighs 2.82 pounds. It won’t have preinstalled software, but Intel is offering $360 worth of software that you can download for free onto the machine.