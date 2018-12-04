Cloud Access Software supports virtual machine entitlements, enabling flexible infrastructure strategies for enterprise organizations

Teradici®, the creator of industry-leading PCoIP® technology and Cloud Access Software, today announced expanded support for multicloud environments. Users of Teradici Cloud Access Software can now manage virtual machines deployed from public clouds, private data centers or any combination of the two via a newly updated Cloud Access Manager. With the introduction of multicloud entitlements, companies can now create and manage these virtual environments on AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure or via their on-premise infrastructure, benefiting from the flexibility and agility that a multicloud strategy enables.

“Teradici is committed to supporting our customers and their multicloud strategy. Expanding the capabilities of Cloud Access Software provides more flexibility and simplifies how businesses can securely deliver high-performance virtual workstations across their entire organization,” said David Smith, CEO of Teradici. “Our technology enables enterprise organizations the flexibility to easily and quickly scale their cloud deployments up or down using a mix of private and public clouds.”

“With the multicloud capabilities of Cloud Access Software, we can connect staff and freelance artists to virtual desktops in our in-studio private cloud or to high performance work environments hosted in the public cloud,” said Jeremy Smith, CTO, Jellyfish Pictures. “We have the flexibility and agility to scale our IT infrastructure, via private or public clouds, based on project requirements.”

Cloud Access Software, powered by PCoIP technology, securely delivers applications and desktops to knowledge workers and power users requiring even the most graphics-intensive applications. For skilled remote teams and contingent workers (freelancers, contractors, agencies, etc.) in computer-aided design (CAD), to architectural design, to 3D modeling and video editing among many others, access to rich applications that enable them to get work done is mission critical.

“With heavy projects consisting of multi-terabytes of data, it is critical for us to process these projects on secure workstations and to keep the data close,” said Paul DiGiacobbe, Geospatial Services Director, Maser Consulting. “By tapping Teradici’s PCoIP powered Cloud Access Software in the public cloud, it will not only allow for secure access to our large sets of data, but it will enable better staff augmentation since we don’t have to move the heavy data to our employees based in different offices across the company.”

Companies are leveraging Teradici’s unique technology to accelerate their enterprise cloud transition without compromising application access or user experience. Teradici’s true multicloud support enables any combination of public or private cloud environments, Windows or Linux virtual desktops and GPU or non-GPU based infrastructure, while, in all cases, delivering the high-performance user experience that millions of enterprises using PCoIP technology enjoy today.

Teradici Cloud Access Software:

Enhances collaboration: Co-locate data, compute and graphics, enabling flexible access from anywhere and improving user productivity.

Co-locate data, compute and graphics, enabling flexible access from anywhere and improving user productivity. Secures data: Data never leaves the cloud as the PCoIP protocol compresses and encrypts the desktop and only transfers pixels to endpoints.

Data never leaves the cloud as the PCoIP protocol compresses and encrypts the desktop and only transfers pixels to endpoints. Enables migration of applications and workloads without costly rewrites: “Lift and Shift” existing applications and workloads to a centralized environment, save the cost of re-writing applications for the cloud and transform them into cloud-enabled applications.

“Lift and Shift” existing applications and workloads to a centralized environment, save the cost of re-writing applications for the cloud and transform them into cloud-enabled applications. Unleashes a rich user-experience: Enjoy a highly responsive user experience for any applications, even the most demanding graphics based applications.

Enjoy a highly responsive user experience for any applications, even the most demanding graphics based applications. Streamlines management via Cloud Access Manager: Simplify deployment management by automatically provisioning remote workstations, managing cloud compute costs and multi-cloud brokering to facilitate ultra-secure PCoIP connections between users and remote Windows or Linux workstations, all from a single console.

Teradici’s technology is currently used across several industries including financial services, government, healthcare, education, manufacturing, and media & entertainment and continues to make it possible for more industries to use its technology. Cloud Access Software with the enhanced Cloud Access Manager can be purchased through Teradici global channel partners and is also available through public cloud marketplaces.

About Teradici

Teradici is the creator of the PCoIP remoting protocol technology and Cloud Access Software, the leading solution for a cloud-ready future. The company, founded in 2004 and based in Burnaby, British Columbia outside of Vancouver, is focused on its core mission of seamless delivery of workstations and applications for end-users.

Teradici PCoIP® technology is the most secure remoting technology in the marketplace, enabling visualization of even the most graphics-intensive applications. Teradici Cloud Access Software, built on PCoIP technology, enables enterprises to securely leverage public cloud GPU instances to confidently lift and shift the most graphics-intensive Windows or Linux applications to the public cloud, avoiding costly rewrites.

The company’s technology is deployed by Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and service providers from around the world. Teradici also partners with leading cloud providers to continue delivering the best user experience and enabling our customers’ the ability to scale to millions of users.

