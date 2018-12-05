Alphabet’s self-driving car unit Waymo today took a huge step toward launching its first public self-driving taxi service.

Waymo has been testing a driverless car service in Phoenix for a while already, but today the company officially lifted the lid on its first commercial service that riders can actually pay for.

Waymo One, as the service is called, will work in a similar fashion to other popular ride-hailing services — such as Uber. After it gives you a price estimate based on your starting and end points, you can beckon a car through the Waymo One app to transport you from A to B.

However, Waymo One isn’t yet available for everyone — only riders who were involved in the early stages of the trial program will initially have access, though plans are afoot to extend the service to more people in the future.

Those already accepted into the program will be able to bring two other adults and a child along with them.

Google first started testing autonomous cars on San Francisco roads as part of a stealth project in 2009. The unit was rebranded as Waymo in 2016 and spun out as an Alphabet subsidiary led by John Krafcik, former president and CEO of Hyundai North America.

Waymo recently claimed 10 million self-driven miles on public roads after doubling the number of miles in just eight months.

Road to launch

Waymo One cars will be available round the clock in the Metro Phoenix area, and it is worth noting here that although the cars are fully self-driving, a “driver” will be present inside the car at first. Waymo isn’t really pitching them as “safety” drivers though, as it doesn’t anticipate them having to step-in to take control — it’s more about giving peace of mind to people apprehensive about stepping inside a driverless vehicle.

The company said:

Waymo-trained drivers will be riding along to supervise our vehicles for riders’ comfort and convenience.

Similar to Uber and other ride-hailing services, you will also be able to request support from within the app and review the ride afterwards.

A number of public autonomous taxi trials have taken place over the past couple of years. However, Waymo — one of the autonomous vehicle sector’s leading players — launching a fully commercial service in the U.S. represents a notable milestone for the fledgling industry.