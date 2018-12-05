Kaggle, a Google-owned community for AI researchers and developers that offers tools which help to find, build, and publish datasets and models, is integrating with Google’s Data Studio. The Mountain View company announced the news in a blog post timed to coincide with the NeurIPS 2018 conference in Montreal this week.

Starting this week, users can connect to and visualize Kaggle datasets directly from Data Studio using Kaggle’s Community Connector tool. It’s as simple as browsing for a dataset within Kaggle, picking a file, launching Data Studio with the selected file, and creating an interactive dashboard with Data Studio’s built-in tools. From that point, the dashboard can be published and embedded in a website or blog.

Google is also making available the connector code for the integration in open source in the Data Studio Open Source Repository, which it says will help Data Studio developers and Kaggle users to build “newer and better solutions.”

“[With] this new integration, users can analyze these datasets in Kaggle; and then visualize findings and publish their data stories using Data Studio,” Minhaz Kazi, a developer advocate at Google, and Megan Risdal, product lead at Kaggle Datasets, wrote in a blog post. “Since there is no cost to use Data Studio and the infrastructure is handled by Google, users don’t have to worry about scalability, even if millions of people view the dashboard … The hassle-free publishing process means everyone can tell engaging stories, open up dashboards for others to interact with, and make better-informed decisions.”

The integration comes a little over a year after Google’s acquisition of Kaggle, which was announced in March at the Cloud Next 2017 conference in San Francisco. Google claims that it’s the world’s largest online community of data scientists, with over two million users (up from 1 million in June 2017) and over 10,000 public datasets. Users compete against each other in competitions, testing techniques on real-world tasks for prize pools.

“We must lower the barriers of entry to AI and make it available to the largest community of developers, users and enterprises, so they can apply it to their own unique needs. With Kaggle joining the Google Cloud team, we can accelerate this mission,” Fei-Fei Li, chief scientist of Google Cloud AI and Machine Learning, wrote of the acquisition in an earlier blog post.