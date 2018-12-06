Panache Digital Games showed off some of the first gameplay for its prehistoric primate simulator Ancestors: A Humankind Odyssey at The Game Awards on Thursday. The trailer revealed how players take control of a pre-human simian in Africa nearly 10 million years ago. From there, the story progresses over millions of years of evolution.

Assassin’s Creed II director Patrice Desilets started Panache digital after leaving Ubisoft in 2013. He has a 30-person team working on the passion project. And now, after years of development, Panache plans to release Ancestors in 2019.

To get Ancestors out to fans, Panache is teaming up with 2K Games indie-publishing label Private Division.