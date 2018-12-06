Funcom is going to announce a new Conan game on December 8 during the Kinda Funny Games Showcase. That event will start streaming on Twitch at 10 a.m. Pacific.

The studio has been releasing games based on the sword-and-sorcery franchise since the 2008 launch of the online mulitiplayer game Age of Conan. Funcom also released the survival game Conan Exiles in May (it was in early access starting in 2017). Conan Exiles became a hit that reached the $1.4 million sold mark in July.

We don’t know anything about this project other than that Funcom is touting it as “a new game.” It should not be expansion for the existing Conan titles.

This will be the first Kinda Funny Games Showcase, and it is planning to feature over 60 games.