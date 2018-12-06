Activision Blizzard announced Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled at The Game Awards tonight in Los Angeles. It’s a remake of the franchise’s original kart racing game. It’s coming out on June 21 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch. 2019 will also mark the original’s 20th anniversary.

The publisher has found success in modernizing the classic mascot games in the Crash Bandicoot and Spyro series from the PlayStation era. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy launched in 2017 and sold over 2.5 million copies by September 2017. Spyro Reignited Trilogy came out this year on November 13.

Crash Team Racing first came for the original PlayStation in 1999. It was that system’s answer to Nintendo’s Mario Kart series, and it was one of the few other kart racing games to become a hit. It was also the last Crash game developed by the series creator, Naughty Dog.

Like the other remakes, this version of Crash Team Racing will play like the original but feature modern HD graphics. You can see a comparison between the old and new version below.

Image Credit: Activision Blizzard

Kart racing games can still make a lot of money. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the best-selling titles on the Switch.