The Dread Wolf rises. BioWare teased Dragon Age 4 at The Game Awards on Thursday night. It was just a quick tease without a logo or a name. Instead, the video features a short voice over from the character Solas, who said, “you must have a lot of questions.” The clip also ends with the hashtag #TheDreadWolfRises.

The next Dragon Age is still years away as the core BioWare team focuses on Anthem. Electronic Arts and BioWare did not provide a date, but you shouldn’t expect to play it anytime in the next two years.

BioWare did go a bit deeper into its next game, Anthem, during tonight’s festivities, along with briefing the press earlier in the day on its upcoming online sci-fi co-op shooter.