Epic Games announced that the Epic Games Store has gone live with titles from well-known game studios. The first games to go live include Annapurna’s Ashen, Supergiant’s Hades, and TinyBuild’s Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek.

Epic announced on Tuesday that the online store for PC and Mac games will only take a 12 percent cut of revenue for games sold on the store, compared to 30 percent for Valve’s Steam and other major app stores. You could call it the store that Fortnite built, as the popularity of Epic’s battle royale game has generated huge revenues and opened new doors for Epic.

Image Credit: Epic Games

During this evening’s broadcast of The Game Awards, Epic revealed the first slate of games to be offered through the store:

Ashen by A44 and Annapurna Interactive (now available)

Darksiders III by Gunfire Games and THQ Nordic (available December 14)

Hades by Supergiant Games (now available)

Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek by tinyBuild (now available)

Genesis Alpha One by Radiation Blue and Team17 (coming soon)

Journey by thatgamecompany and Annapurna Interactive (coming soon)

Maneater by Tripwire Interactive (coming soon)

Outer Wilds by Mobius Digital and Annapurna Interactive (coming soon)

Pathless by Giant Squid Studios (coming soon)

Rebel Galaxy Outlaw by Double Damage Games (coming soon)

Satisfactory by Coffee Stain Studios (coming soon)

Subnautica by Unknown Worlds (available for free from December 14 to December 27)

Super Meat Boy by Team Meat (coming soon)

Super Meat Boy Forever by Team Meat (coming soon)

World War Z by Saber Interactive (coming soon)

The Epic Games store will be open to developers using any engine, and announced titles span Unreal, Unity, and internal engines. For games made with Unreal Engine, Epic will cover the engine’s 5 percent royalty on revenue generated through the Epic Games store.

Epic’s Support-A-Creator program connects developers directly with over 10,000 creators such as YouTubers and Twitch streamers, and rewards creators for bringing added exposure to game developers. Developers who opt to participate set the rate of creator revenue sharing, which creators earn on each attributable sale. Epic will pay the first 5 percent for the first 24 months.