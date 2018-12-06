TUCSON, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–December 6, 2018–

DVI Equity Partners, LLC (DVI), along with VT Companies and DF Enterprises, announced today an investment in Luminoso Technologies’ Series B round of financing. Luminoso’s award-winning software applies artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP) to derive insights from text-based and unstructured data such as contact center interactions, chat-bot and live chat transcripts, product reviews, open-ended survey responses and email. The software natively analyzes text in fourteen languages, as well as emoji. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

“Luminoso is a remarkable company and well-positioned to be a NLP technology leader,” said DVI Managing Partner Robert Griffin, who led the investment and will soon join the Luminoso board of directors. “They are automating data analysis that once took hundreds and even thousands of human hours, enabling global enterprises to unlock the voice of their customers, employees, product design team and more to optimize their operations, brand and customer experience.”

Luminoso was recently listed in “The Gartner Marketing Technology Vendor Guide, 2018” report as a Cool Vendor*. Luminoso was also cited as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner “Hype Cycle for Digital Marketing and Advertising, 2018” report in the “Artificial Intelligence for Marketing” category. According to Gartner analyst Bryan Yeager in the report, “Near-term business impacts of AI for marketing center on making insight generation and prediction faster, more accurate and more actionable.”

“Luminoso is in a time of unprecedented growth and opportunity,” said Luminoso CEO Adam Carte. “We are excited to partner with three well-capitalized and sophisticated family office investors in this next stage of our development. In particular, we believe DVI’s experience with and knowledge of the data analysis and artificial intelligence space will strengthen and help expand our leadership position in AI and NLP markets.”

According to the Markets and Markets report titled “Natural Language Processing Market,” the NLP market size is estimated to grow from $7.63 Billion in 2016 to $16.07 Billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.1 percent.

About Luminoso Technologies

Luminoso Technologies is a leading artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language understanding (NLU) company that enables companies to rapidly discover insights in open-ended feedback. Luminoso’s award-winning software applies AI to accurately analyze text-based data, for any industry, without lengthy setup time or training. Luminoso can analyze unstructured data natively in 14 languages, including Chinese, Korean, Japanese, and Arabic. Companies use the insights that Luminoso’s solutions uncover to streamline their contact center processes, monitor brand perception, and optimize the customer experience. The company is privately held and headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

For more information, visit www.luminoso.com, and follow Luminoso on Twitter at @LuminosoInsight.

About DVI Equity Partners, LLC

DVI Equity Partners, LLC has a singular mission of investing in early stage, emerging technology companies specializing in disruptive technology with an emphasis on companies founded and led by women and minorities. The firm evaluates emerging technology companies that create business-to-business (B2B) value in areas including national security, enterprise software, artificial intelligence, and data storage and analysis. DVI shares expertise, resource and forms relationships with entrepreneurs to help them transform the way industries and the public sectors conduct business. Visit dviequitypartners.com for additional information.

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

*Gartner, Cool Vendors in Artificial Intelligence for Marketing, May 2017 – A Cool Vendor

Gartner, Inc. “Hype Cycle for Digital Marketing and Advertising, 2018” by Bryan Yeager, Mike McGuire. July 25, 2018.

Gartner, Inc. “The Gartner Marketing Technology Vendor Guide, 2018” by Bryan Yeager, Adam Sarner, Noah Elkin, Benjamin Bloom. August 20, 2018.

