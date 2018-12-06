Surprise! Marvel: Ultimate Alliance is back. In the new installment is an exclusive for Nintendo Switch. Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 3 is coming out in 2019. It’s coming from Team Ninja/Koei Tecmo, and Nintendo will publish it.

The title had its reveal during The Game Awards 2018. A debut trailer showed iconic Marvel characters including Captain America, Spider-Man, and The Guardians of the Galaxy. We also saw villains like Ultron and Thanos.

The game looks to play similar to its predecessors, which are multiplayer action role-playing games. This franchise has been dormant for years. Ultimate Alliance 2 came out in 2009.