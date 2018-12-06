Mortal Kombat 11 (that’s eleven, not the roman numeral for 2) is coming out on April 23. The announcement came during The Game Awards 2018 today.

The debut trailer showed Scorpion and Raiden fighting a bloody and violent battle. The video also showed an emphasis on weapons.

The last entry in the fighting game series, Mortal Kombat X, come out in 2015.

NetherRealm Studios will have a reveal event for this new Mortal Kombat on January 17. NetherRealm also works on the DC fighting game series Injustice, with Injustice 2 having launched in 2017.

Mortal Kombat is one of fighting game’s longest-lived franchises, debuting in 1992 in arcades. It made a name for itself for hits bloody graphics.