Hello Games has No Man’s Sky in a good place, and now it’s showing off something new. At The Game Awards tonight, the studio revealed that it is working on The Last Campfire, which is a puzzle adventure that is due out for PC and other unannounced platforms at an unspecified future date.

Hello Games brought on the creative team responsible for the Lost Winds puzzle-platformers, and now those developers are overseeing this game at Hello.

“From Joe Danger to No Man’s Sky and now The Last Campfire, Hello Games has always made games that are vibrant, beautiful, interesting and different,” Hello chief Sean Murray said in a statement. “A while ago the creatives behind LostWinds joined us, and The Last Campfire is their baby. This is a big moment for them, and we’re excited to be able to share in it.”

The Last Campfire is a smaller experience than No Man’s Sky by design.

“We call it a Hello Games Short,” said Murray. “Like Pixar shorts it’s a way to foster creativity and new voices in the studio. We started by making Joe Danger, before No Man’s Sky, and we want to pay forward our success to give others the opportunity to do the same.”