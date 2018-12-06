Psychonauts 2 is coming in 2019, and it got a new trailer at The Game Awards on Thursday night. The two-minute clip establishes the platformers’ story and world that players will get a chance to explore when the game finally releases.

Developer Double Fine Productions first debuted Psychonauts 2 at The Game Awards in 2015. That preceded the game’s crowdfunding campaign on the Fig platform, which enables the public to invest and earn a return on gaming projects.

Psychonauts 2 is a sequel to the 2005 Psychonauts platformer for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation 2. Like the followup, it stars psychic warrior Raz, who must traverse the mental landscapes of a series of characters.