Bethesda announced that Rage 2 will come out on May 14 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The announcement came as part of a new trailer that debuted at The Game Awards today.
Rage 2 is an open-world first-person shooter. Avalanche Studios, which just released Just Cause 4, is developing the game.
The first Rage came out in 2011. The sequel has a more over-the-top feel to it. You can watch the new trailer above.
The first Rage also featured a postapocalyptic world with lots of gunplay and driving, but it was maligned by some critics for its reliance on a dull, brown color palette. For Rage 2, it looks like Avalanche is going to punch up that world with bursts of color.