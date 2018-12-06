Bethesda announced that Rage 2 will come out on May 14 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The announcement came as part of a new trailer that debuted at The Game Awards today.

Rage 2 is an open-world first-person shooter. Avalanche Studios, which just released Just Cause 4, is developing the game.

The first Rage came out in 2011. The sequel has a more over-the-top feel to it. You can watch the new trailer above.