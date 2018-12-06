Red Dead Online went live last week, and now developer Rockstar Games is pushing out its first update. And the studio is focusing these tweaks on the multiplayer cowboy simulator’s economy. Players have complained to Rockstar that Red Dead Online feels like an unrewarding grind. The developer acknowledged that feedback, and now it is ready to respond.

“We are starting to implement the first set of adjustments to the game,” reads a Rockstar press release. “[That includes] changes specifically geared toward creating a more balanced, fun, and rewarding overall experience across all modes and missions.”

Players have made their frustrations about the economy known to Rockstar through its feedback tool. And this is something that the company’s fans are used, to because Grand Theft Auto Online, the equivalent mode in GTA V, had similar issues.

What’s changing

Beginning today, Rockstar is turning up the cash and gold faucets. Quests like free roam mission, free roam event, A Land of Opportunities missions will all give players more currency. Simultaneously, the developer is planning a little bit of deflation to fix the other side of its economy. Most weapons that you find in catalogs and in stores will now sell for a reduced price.

If you are salty because you paid the higher price for a weapon and wish you would’ve waited, Rockstar’s got your back. It is planning to refund players the difference between what they paid and the new price. By December 10, you should see an in-game alert about this, and the money will go right into your wallet.

Finally, Rockstar is planning to adjust the prices for items like pelts, skins, horse reviver, and more. Again, this is to grease the economy for players who are feeling like they’ll have to play forever to get anything that they want.

The studio also notes that it has plans to do more updates quickly. For example, it is aware of some glitches that are affecting the experience for some people.

“Of course our efforts to improve and balance the Red Dead Online Beta will continue,” reads the Rockstar press release. “We are conscious of and still evaluating an assortment of further adjustments based on feedback from the community. We are currently working on fixes for some persistent bugs that are causing some players to be kicked from sessions, and we aim to have fixes for these live next week.”