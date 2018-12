Scavengers had its debut during The Game Awards 2018 today. It is a multiplayer survival game that is coming out in 2019.

Midwinter Entertainment is the developer. It’s a new studio based in Seattle, and this is the company’s first game. Midwinter’s 20 employees includes people with triple-A background on franchises like Halo.

The game’s debut trailer showed humans leaving a space station via escape pods and landing on a snowy part of Earth.