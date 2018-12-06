Launching with early partners including Microsoft and DigitalOcean, Stack Decisions lets developers find and share short posts about specific open source and SaaS tools

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–December 6, 2018–

StackShare, a software discovery platform for developers, is introducing a new feature that makes it easier than ever for developers to choose the right software tools for the unique problems facing their companies.

Stack Decisions lets developers post and browse short posts about why they chose a given suite of software tools to overcome a specific engineering challenge. Developers can share a few sentences about the problem they faced and the technology they used to solve it, allowing for messages that are longer than what you can post on Twitter and less time-intensive than a typical Medium post.

With a community of over 250,000 developers, StackShare has emerged as the best place for software engineers to learn which tools their peers are using. The introduction of Stack Decisions — launched with partners including Microsoft, DigitalOcean, Auth0 and Algolia — helps developers understand the why behind those decisions.

“As a founder, I know how difficult and time-consuming these large technical decisions can be,” said Yonas Beshawred, Founder and CEO at StackShare. “With Stack Decisions, we’ve introduced a powerful platform for making smarter technology choices — helping our community get back to the hard work of solving the actual technical challenges they face each day.”

Stack Decisions is the latest step forward in StackShare’s pursuit of building the world’s first technology graph, a mission that netted a $5.2 million Series A round at the beginning of the year.

“We’re excited about Stack Decisions because it encourages developers to share their expertise and experiences, allowing for .NET developers to share their platform choices in to-the-point sentences, which helps other developers learn more about the language and framework features and extensibility,” said Maria Naggaga, Senior Program Manager at Microsoft. “As a member of the .NET team, Stack Decisions gives us the opportunity to see, learn and appreciate how our growing open source developer community is using .NET.”

The .NET community has already started sharing some of the most interesting technology decisions they’ve been making while utilizing the .NET platform on StackShare.

StackShare helps over 10,000 tech companies, including Dropbox and Airbnb, attract top developer talent by showing off the technology they use to build their businesses. In addition, StackShare empowers developers to share knowledge by letting them rate various software tools.

About StackShare

StackShare is a Silicon Valley-based software discovery platform that lets you see all the best software tools and who’s using them. It’s a developer-only community of engineers, CTOs, and VPEs from some of the world’s top companies, designed to help developers share knowledge about the tools they use and why they use them. Founded by Yonas Beshawred in 2014, StackShare has raised $7M to date from 500 Startups and e.ventures.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181206005785/en/

FLIGHT PR

Alysha Light

alysha@flightpr.com