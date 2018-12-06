Nintendo revealed a new downloadable character that is coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. It is Joker from Persona 5. The announcement came during The Game Awards today.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is launching on December 7. The game starts with a giant roster of 74 fighters. That will bump up to 75 when Piranha Plant launches in February. He will be free to anyone who buys the game before the end of January. After that, Ultimate is getting five paid DLC characters.

I love the giant roster in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Adding more characters post-release can help people hold their interest in the fighting game while giving Nintendo a way to monetize Ultimate past its launch.

Persona 5 is a Japanese role-playing game that launched in 2017 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 (not on any Nintendo system). Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will also get a Persona 5 stage as part of the DLC pack that includes the new character.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is still getting at least four more DLC characters. Few would have predicted Joker was coming. Now guesses for the rest of the roster can get even wilder.

In Persona 5, Joker is the alias of the player character. By day he’s a normal Japanese high school student. But he can also access an alternate version of the world called the Metaverse. In there, he can infiltrate the psyche of corrupted souls and steal their hearts. And as the name of the series implies, he can summon Personas, which are powerful demon-like creatures. Joker uses swords and guns, so we can expect to see that arsenal show up in Ultimate.