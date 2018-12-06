Supergiant Games unveiled a new game, Hades, at The Game Awards tonight in Los Angeles. It’s also now available on Epic Games’ new store.

It’s a top-down game where the player goes through hell and fights some rather nasty enemies. The bloody trailer closed with, “There is no escape.” And then a human character said, “I’m alone. Well, time to go get killed again.”

A deep voice then said, “Death is your only family. Death, and the eye.”

The game debuts tonight on the new Epic Games Store. It’s a new title from the creators of Pyre, Transistor, and Bastion, all highly regarded indie games. It’s known for strong narratives.

Supergiant said the game is a rogue-like dungeon crawler where you defy the god of death as you hack and slash your way out of the Underworld of Greek myth. For more details, visit Hades FAQ.

“We think Hades fuses together all the best ideas we’ve discovered from working together as a team for close to 10 years, and we’re really excited to keep building it now that it’s out in the open! We hope you enjoy it,” Supergiant said in a press releae.