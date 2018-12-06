Survived By is a new game from Human Head Studios. It was announced during The Game Awards today, and it is out today in early access for free on Steam.

Survived By has a retro look and is a top-down bullet hell roguelite. You can play alone of with friends. If you die, you continue playing as your character’s descendant. You can craft gear in this as well. It’s free-to-play with in-game transactions, and players can trade item using Bloodstones and Electrum. Human Head says that nothing needed for progression is locked behind a paywall.

Human Head last developed The Quiet Man along with Square Enix. That game came out on November 1.