The Game Awards streams live tonight on nearly every platform you can imagine, but you can watch the show by clicking play on the YouTube video above. If you don’t like YouTube, I’ll list some alternatives for you below.

Games like God of War and Celeste have a big chance to take home some hardware from The Game Awards creator Geoff Keighley’s personal trophy factory. But you may also want to tune in because Keighley has promised 10 game announcements. That will also include news about Fortnite, Obsidian’s vague tease, and more. Rumors also suggest we may hear about the next Dragon Age, Crash Team Racing, and a new Far Cry.

Here’s when the pre-show begins for various timezones:

New York (EST): 8:30 p.m.

Chicago (CST): 7:30 p.m.

Denver (MST): 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles: 5:30 p.m.

London (GMT): Friday, 1:30 a.m.

Munich (CET): Friday, 2:30 a.m.

Beijing (CST): Friday, 9:30 a.m.

Tokyo (JST): Friday, 10:30 a.m.

Sydney (AEDT): Friday, 12:30 p.m.

And here are some alternative livestreaming platforms you could tune into:

We will also have coverage of the show, and you can catch up on all of that right here.