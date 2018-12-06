It’s time once again for YouTube Rewind, which talks about the top trending videos and music videos on YouTube for the year, based on views, shares, comments, likes, and more. I like it because it reflects the zeitgeist and gives us insight into who we are.

Top Trending Videos

In 2018, YouTube said we danced our heart out to Drake, yodeled in Walmart, and played a lot of Fortnite. Collectively, these 10 videos have more than 673 million views (40 million more than last year’s top 10 list) and were watched for around 50 million hours.

Top Trending Gaming Videos

Top Trending Music Videos