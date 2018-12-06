It’s time once again for YouTube Rewind, which talks about the top trending videos and music videos on YouTube for the year, based on views, shares, comments, likes, and more. I like it because it reflects the zeitgeist and gives us insight into who we are.
Top Trending Videos
In 2018, YouTube said we danced our heart out to Drake, yodeled in Walmart, and played a lot of Fortnite. Collectively, these 10 videos have more than 673 million views (40 million more than last year’s top 10 list) and were watched for around 50 million hours.
- To Our Daughter
- Real Life Trick Shots 2 | Dude Perfect
- we broke up
- Walmart yodeling kid
- Do You Hear “Yanny” or “Laurel”? (SOLVED with SCIENCE)
- Portugal v Spain – 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ – MATCH 3
- Build Swimming Pool Around Underground House
- Cobra Kai Ep 1 – “Ace Degenerate” – The Karate Kid Saga Continues
- Behan Bhai Ki School Life – Amit Bhadana
- NGƯỜI TRONG GIANG HỒ PHẦN 6 | LÂM CHẤN KHANG | FULL 4K | TRUYỀN NHÂN QUAN NHỊ CA | PHIM CA NHẠC 2018
Top Trending Gaming Videos
- 32 Kill Solo Squads!! Fortnite Battle Royale Gameplay – Ninja
- Fortnite with Ninja | Overtime 3 | Dude Perfect
- *NEW* TRAP TUNNEL RACE Gamemode In Fortnite Battle Royale!
- Police Try Playing Grand Theft Auto 5 Without Breaking Any Laws
- Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! Trailer
- First Look at Nintendo Labo
- Fallout 76 – Official Teaser Trailer
- Official Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4 — Multiplayer Reveal Trailer
- When you shoot a John Wick once
- Fortnite Music Video – Boogie Bomb (Gucci Gang Parody)
Top Trending Music Videos
- Te Bote Remix – Casper, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny, Ozuna | Video Oficial
- Nicky Jam x J. Balvin – X (EQUIS) | Video Oficial | Prod. Afro Bros & Jeon
- Maroon 5 – Girls Like You ft. Cardi B
- Daddy Yankee | Dura (Video Oficial)
- Ozuna x Romeo Santos – El Farsante (Remix) (Video Oficial)
- Becky G, Natti Natasha – Sin Pijama (Video Oficial)
- El Chombo – Dame Tu Cosita feat. Cutty Ranks (Official Video) [Ultra Music]
- Drake – God’s Plan
- Reik – Me Niego ft. Ozuna, Wisin (Video Oficial)
- Vaina Loca – Ozuna x Manuel Turizo (Video Oficial)