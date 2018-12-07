Activision and Treyarch revealed the first major content update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. The Operation Absolute Zero will launch on December 11 with new features for PlayStation 4 players.

One of the bigger changes is a new Specialist, dubbed Zero, who joins the nine other Specialist characters that players can choose to play in multiplayer matches.

Zero can appear in multiplayer and Blackout modes. Zero can disrupt and distract enemies with powerful hacking tools in multiplayer, potentially changing the flow of battle in crucial moments.

There’s also a new location and update for Blackout, the battle royale mode with a giant map for 100 players to fight it out until the last player is standing. The new location is Hijacked, or a luxury yacht out on the water, inspired by the intense classic multiplayer map from Call of Duty: Black Ops II.

Fans can loot the luxury yacht to gear up for a firefight and battle opponents on their way to the final circle. Also, players can hop into a new armored vehicle once they’re back on dry land.

After Operation Absolute Zero arrives, the holidays will come to Blackout with throwable snowballs that allow players to mount a festive assault on their enemies.

Operation Absolute Zero also brings a powerful assault rifle and a fast-firing submachine gun (SMG) to the Black Market that players can acquire through the Contraband stream. Plus, fans can collect new tactical outfits, personalization accessories, new characters to use in Blackout, and special gift-wrapped melee weapons.

More details can be found at the Treyarch blog