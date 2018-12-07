KNOXVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–December 7, 2018–

Meridian Waste, an integrated, non-hazardous solid waste services company, announced its acquisition of two landfills located in Knoxville, TN today. Meridian Waste enters Knoxville, one of the fastest developing mid-tiered cities in the US, with the acquisition of two of only three operational construction and demolition (“C&D”) landfills in Knox County, TN. Poplar View Landfill and Riverside Landfill are both long-life landfills in close proximity to downtown Knoxville, major highways and the University of Tennessee.

“The Knoxville market presents an attractive expansion opportunity due to its strong economic outlook, record levels of commercial and business development, and steady population growth,” said Wally Hall, CEO of Meridian Waste. “With our purchase of the only high capacity landfills in the Knox County region, we are well positioned to grow our market share and become a vital community partner.”

“We have a long-term vision of building a vertically-integrated presence within the area, similar to our strategy in other markets,” said Steven Wacaster, Managing Partner at Warren Equity Partners. “It’s historically been a winning formula that we’re bringing to Knoxville and plan to replicate as we enter into new markets.”

Since being acquired by Warren Equity Partners in April 2018, Meridian Waste has completed six add-on acquisitions and expanded into five new markets, including Christiansburg/Blacksburg, VA; Knoxville, TN; Augusta, GA; Macon, GA; and Jacksonville, FL.

About Meridian Waste

Headquartered in Greensboro, Ga., Meridian Waste is a company defined by its commitment to servicing its customers, caring for and engaging its employees, and generating financial value for its shareholders while delivering a clean and healthy community. The company’s core waste business is centered on residential, commercial and industrial non-hazardous waste collection and disposal. Currently, the company operates in St. Louis, Mo., Richmond, Va., Blacksburg, Va., Augusta, Ga., Macon, Ga., Northeast Florida and Knoxville, Tenn., servicing over 143,000 residential, commercial, industrial and governmental customers. In addition to a fleet of commercial, residential and roll-off trucks, the company operates one transfer station, three recycling facilities, three municipal solid waste landfills and two C&D landfills in which 955,800 tons of waste are safely disposed of annually. For more information, visit MeridianWaste.com.

About Warren Equity Partners

Warren Equity Partners is a private equity firm that invests in small and middle market operating companies primarily in North America. The firm invests in established companies where additional capital and operating resources can accelerate growth, targeting companies in the industrial, infrastructure, and business services sectors. Warren Equity invests in the form of buyouts, growth equity, and recapitalizations. For more information, please visit www.warrenequity.com.

