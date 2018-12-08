John Romero, co-creator of Doom, has teased a new game. OK, well, he has teased something.
In a message on Saturday evening, Romero Games sent out an email that said, “Prepare for 5.” I have no idea what this means. But he has my attention. Romero even teased his tease.
I don’t think it’s related to Doom, as id Software still owns that property, and it is preparing its own games for that franchise, like Doom: Eternal. Romero’s own Romero Games, based in Galway, Ireland, has been making a variety of other games lately, and they have had nothing to do with Doom.
Here’s the teaser.
25 years ago DOOM was released on December 10th.
To celebrate this momentous occasion, Romero Games will announce pre-orders for a project John Romero just completed.
If you have been following John Romero’s Instagram @theromero you would have seen the hints. What looked like a countdown to Doom’s birthday became suddenly mysterious.
You’ll receive another email on Monday announcing this new project, and have the opportunity to pre-order it.