John Romero, co-creator of Doom, has teased a new game. OK, well, he has teased something.

In a message on Saturday evening, Romero Games sent out an email that said, “Prepare for 5.” I have no idea what this means. But he has my attention. Romero even teased his tease.

I don’t think it’s related to Doom, as id Software still owns that property, and it is preparing its own games for that franchise, like Doom: Eternal. Romero’s own Romero Games, based in Galway, Ireland, has been making a variety of other games lately, and they have had nothing to do with Doom.

Image Credit: Romero Games

Here’s the teaser.