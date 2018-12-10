Donut County is releasing on Switch and Xbox One on December 18. The indie game is already available on PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS.

Donut County is a physics-based puzzle game focused on a hole in the ground. Our review praised it for its wacky story and interesting moral.

Switch has been a welcoming home for indie games. Nintendo has devoted entire streams to indies, and games like Celeste and Dead Cells have been big hits on the platform.

The PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS launch for Donut County happened on August 28. The Game Awards 2018 nominated the title for the Best Debut Indie Game category, but it lost to The Messenger.

Donut County was also the victim of shadiness when a clone of its concept became a top mobile game in August.