We have our first look at the Sonic the Hedgehog live action movie via an animated trailer revealed by IGN. It disturbs me.

The movie is coming out on November 8, 2019. Mind you, this isn’t a great look at the movie version of Sonic. It’s just a silhouette. But I already don’t like what I see. Sonic’s proportions and musculature are freaking me out.

I was skeptical when I heard about the existence of a live-action Sonic movie, but I began to warm to the idea. The idea of Jim Carrey playing villain Dr. Robotnik sounded silly enough to work. I was also happy to learn that Ben Schwartz would be voicing Sonic in the film. Not only is he hilarious as Jean-Ralphio in my favorite sitcom ever, Parks & Recreation, but he’s shown of his voice acting skills recently by playing Dewey Duck in the new DuckTales.

Even the trailer for the upcoming live-action Pokémon movie, Detective Pikachu, gave me hope for Sonic the Hedgehog. That film is somehow making the cartoony Pokémon still look like their classic selves while appearing just a bit more realistic so that they’re not jarring when sharing the screen with actual humans.

But this version of Sonic? With his well-toned thighs? I’m not sold. I don’t understand why people always feel the need to reinvent Sonic. His original look, which you can see at the top of this story, is so appealing. But then Sonic had to go and make him “cooler” by elongating his limbs.

Image Credit: Sega

The movie could have gone back to the better version of Sonic, but it’s doing its own thing. It’s own weird, creepy thing.