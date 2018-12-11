Banks and financial services, rejoice: Adobe Document Cloud’s new suite of features are tailor-made for compliance. Adobe today debuted what it’s claiming is an “industry-first” signer identity and workflow solution, alongside stronger document security and “comprehensive” HR solution support.

The San Jose company also revealed a few milestones: 250 billion PDFs opened in Adobe products and 8 billion signature transactions in Document Cloud in the past 12 months. More than 50 percent of Fortune 100 companies use Adobe Sign, Mike Prizament, senior product marketing manager of Document Cloud, told VentureBeat in a phone interview.

“We believe the future is a paperless one, where the majority of customer-facing and employee-facing paper processes will have become digital in the next five years,” he said. “All of the ground-breaking new functionality introduced today in Adobe Document Cloud focuses on giving our customers, partners, and their customers more flexibility, more security and more options to deliver great digital experiences at any scale.”

Toward that end, Adobe Sign has a new option — Government ID Authentication — that aims to take the pain out of verifying a customer’s identity. In the Sign app for Android and iOS, signers follow an on-screen guide that instructs them to snap (1) a selfie and (2) a photo of their physical ID card (e.g., a driver’s license or passport). In the cloud, with the help of machine learning, Adobe Sign evaluates the ID’s patterns, fonts, holograms, layout, and other security features in seconds, and compares facial features between the selfie and ID portrait (such as the distance between eyes).

Government ID Authentication doesn’t perform third-party record or criminal background checks, Prizament explained, but it does tap a database of templates for every type of ID in supported states and countries. Signers have up to three chances to successfully scan their ID. If they fail three consecutive times, they’re locked out.

Early adopters of Government ID Authentication include Stratton, Diners Club International, and Unum, among others.

“This smart new way to authenticate a remote signer takes only seconds, but it delivers a great signer experience, while reducing identity fraud concerns for the company,” Prizament said. “Providing this higher level of signer identity authentication will help our customers implement e-signatures in a whole host of new business processes.”

On the HR front, Adobe Sign now supports Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Talent and ServiceNow HR Service Delivery, joining existing integrations with platforms like SAP SuccessFactors and Workday. According to Prizament, Sign is the first and only e-signature solution to be integrated with those platforms.

“[T]here are still so many paper-dependent HR processes that degrade employee experiences and waste limited HR resources,” he said. “Integrating e-signatures into HR solution-based processes is critical to delivering an end-to-end digital experience for employees that eliminates paper-based processes like offer letter and onboarding document approvals.”

Last but not least, Adobe today announced that Adobe Acrobat DC and Acrobat Reader on Windows are gaining support for Microsoft Information Protection (MIP), a solution that allows organizations to classify and protect documents and emails by applying labels. Now, Acrobat DC users can open and view secured PDF files, making it Microsoft’s preferred PDF viewer for MIP.

Today’s upgrades follow on the heels of the improved collaboration and editing tools Adobe brought to Document Cloud a little over two months ago. And they come after the debut of Adobe’s “virtual analyst,” an Adobe Sensei-powered Adobe Analytics workbench add-on that surfaces insights and patterns in enterprise data, and after updates to Adobe’s email manager software Campaign.

Adobe’s cloud services remain a cash cow for the company. In its Q3 2018, its Digital Media Unit –which comprises Creative Cloud and Document Cloud — brought in $1.61 million. (Broken out, Document Cloud revenue was $249 million and Creative Cloud revenue was $1.36 billion.) And in Q2, Document Cloud revenue was up 22 percent year-over-year.