InVision, a digital design platform for testing and prototyping software products, has raised $115 million in a series F round of funding led by Spark Capital, with participation from Battery Ventures, Iconiq Capital, Tiger Global Management, FirstMark, Geodesic Capital, and Goldman Sachs.

Atlassian also invested in the round as part of a broader strategic partnership announced back in August.

Founded out of New York in 2011, InVision offers a suite of products designed to centralize the software product design process and covering such areas as mobile and web app prototyping and wireframing. The company claims some big name clients, including Twitter, Uber, Slack, Netflix, Spotify, Toyota, Amazon, and NASA. And alongside today’s funding news it revealed it now has 5 million users across 60,000 companies.

InVision had previously raised around $235 million, including a chunky $100 million tranche last November, and with another $115 million in the bank it’s well-financed to continue its push against other notable names in the space, including Adobe which launched its Adobe XD prototyping and wireframing tool last October.

Front end

There has been a ton of investment in the “backend” DevOps realm this year, with JFrog raising $165 million, GitLab securing $100 million, and Microsoft acquiring GitHub for $7.5 billion. Indeed, every company can now call themselves a digital company, but the backend and front end go hand in hand, which is why UI testing and prototyping tools like InVision are appealing to investors.

Last month, Atomico led a $24 million investment in UI prototyping platform Framer, while back in February Figma raised $25 million for its browser-based interface design tool.

“Compelling product experiences have become the deciding factor in the battle for the hearts and minds of every customer on the planet,” said InVision cofounder and CEO Clark Valberg. “With most customer experiences now happening on a screen, every organization is waking up to the strategic centrality of great digital product design. It’s Amazon versus Walmart, Uber versus Lyft, Airbnb versus Marriott, Chase versus Capital One — whichever experience the customer feels most connected to wins. And the economic impact of those clicks is reshaping every single industry.”

As a result of Spark Capital leading the round, general partner Megan Quinn, who is also a former product chief at Google and Square, will join InVision’s board of directors.

“Clark and the team at InVision were early to recognize the growing importance of product design for companies of all sizes and in all industries,” Quinn added. “The InVision product suite enables designers to create and collaborate with colleagues throughout the product development process, ultimately servicing the entire organization.”