Ubisoft has turned its competitive shooter Rainbow Six: Siege into a reliable moneymaker. And in 2019, it plans to continue growing the online game. To that end, the publisher has begun selling the Year 4 pass for Siege. This $30 content pass guarantees access to the eight new characters Ubisoft will launch in 2018 (they aren’t out yet). It also provides special cosmetic items, in-game currency, and more.

These annual passes are one of the primary ways that Ubisoft continues to earn significant revenue from Rainbow Six: Siege. While players can slowly earn the Renown currency to unlock new characters at no additional charge, the $30 pass is much more convenient for most people. On top of that, you get each new characters seven days early if you own the Year 4 pass.

To encourage players to spend the money on these premium DLC memberships, the publisher also spends a lot of time improving other aspects of the game. For example, it regularly releases new maps or revised versions of existing maps. This keeps people engaged and coming back. That in turn keeps people spending on the annual passes or virtual currencies to buy digital items.

Rainbow Six: Siege is also one of the games that ushered in Ubisoft’s dedication to games as a service. While it had a slow start in December 2015, it has become more and more successful each year since. And now, the publisher wants to ensure that all of its games have a similar potential to turn into a long-term success where players are willing to spend much more than $60 over the course of multiple years.

What you get in Siege’s Year 4 pass

As for the Year 4 pass, you get a small selection of goods, credits, and boosts on top of the hero characters.

Here’s a breakdown of exactly what you’ll get:

8 new operators over 2019 with 7-day early access

5-percent boost to rate you earn Renown

0.3-percent boost to the chances of earning an Alpha pack

10-percent discount to the in-game store

600 R6 credits (plus 600 more if you own the Year 3 pass)

8 uniforms and headgear

Lava “6” charm

Volcano weapon skin

You can buy the pass now on Steam, Uplay, or through the console stores.