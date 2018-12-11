Summit Wireless Technologies, which wants to bring high-resolution audio to wireless speakers, has announced a global collaboration with LG Electronics.

San Jose, California-based Summit Wireless is a publicly traded company that makes wireless sound technology, including chips that are used in consumer products from the likes of Harman Kardon and Bang & Olufsen. A billion units of speakers are sold each year in the U.S., but most of them are wired. Summit Wireless is enabling a generation of home theater wireless speakers with an entry price of $600, significantly less than similar products on the market.

Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker Audio Association, and LG will leverage Summit technology and WiSA Certification to make its 2019 lines of OLED and flagship UHD LCD TVs ‘WiSA Ready’ and compatible with WiSA USB Transmitters and speakers.

LG’s 2019 WiSA Ready TVs aim for low-latency, seamless speaker synchronization and hi-fidelity sound via a range of already available WiSA Certified intelligent speakers from global providers such as Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Axiim, and Enclave Audio.

Most speaker companies have been making wired home audio products for home theaters with as many as seven speakers and subwoofers for Dolby 7.1 systems. But Summit Wireless helped form the WiSA wireless standards body in order to work with major consumer electronics brands to establish certified standards for interoperability and eliminate complicated setups.

WiSA components deliver wireless, multi-channel audio capabilities and authentic concert-quality sound. This offers consumers a reliable and flawless experience with wireless home theater sound, the companies said.

“Intelligent TVs are the centerpiece of today’s next generation home entertainment systems, and audio is essential to the overall experience,” said Tim Alessi, senior director of product marketing at LG Electronics, in a statement. “With WiSA Ready displays, we recognize the tremendous benefits that consumers will enjoy in taking advantage of truly immersive, wireless sound that complements all kinds of big screen home entertainment, from movies and video to games, esports, and more.”

The full range of Summit’s WiSA technology enables up to eight channels of uncompressed 24-bit audio capable of supporting the latest audio decode formats, including Dolby ATMOS and DTS X for an immersive sound experience.

Summit’s network performance reduces latency to a negligible 5 milliseconds that doesn’t vary with network loading, up to 20 times better than standard Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technologies.

Summit has patents on algorithms for active detection, avoidance, and prioritization technology that more than doubles wireless network capacity. That helps eliminate interference from surrounding wireless networks.

“LG is a brand synonymous with leadership, innovation, and quality and together we are championing the WiSA industry standard, which delivers wireless, immersive, hi-fidelity sound capabilities with tremendous benefits to both manufacturers and consumers worldwide,” said Brett Moyer, president and CEO of Summit Wireless Technologies, in a statement. “WiSA Ready LG TVs are an integral part of our delivering next generation audio to a mass, global market with seamless compatibilities and ease of setup.”