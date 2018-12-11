BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–December 11, 2018–

Zero Gravity Solutions, Inc. (“ZGSI” or the “Company”) (Pink Sheets: ZGSI), an agricultural biotechnology public company commercializing its technology derived from and designed for Space with significant applications for agriculture on Earth, has announced that its new subsidiary, Specialty Agricultural Solutions, Inc., is introducing the Company’s proprietary agricultural product, BAM-FX, to the legal hemp and cannabis grow market segments. Based on trials conducted over the past year in Humboldt and Mendocino counties in California and other locations, BAM-FX has demonstrated its ability to increase yield and quality, while also lowering the cost and use of other inputs, thereby increasing growers’ return on investment.

Subsequent to our recent introduction of BAM-FX to grow stores and distributors in Michigan, initial user interest and satisfaction have stimulated customer reorders. Based upon our positive market acceptance in Michigan, we plan to expand distribution to Colorado, California and ultimately Canada. In addition to the introduction of BAM-FX into the hemp/cannabis market, the Company is also rolling out a ready to use, home and garden product, Gardener’s Choice®. Gardener’s Choice is currently being marketed to retail chains, big box stores and other retail outlets where plants and garden supplies are sold.

“Combined with the introduction of BAM-FX to the world’s commercial agricultural market, BAM-FX is now expanding into multiple market segments,” stated Timothy A. Peach, Chief Executive Officer of ZGSI.

We believe that BAM-FX’s ability to increase yield, quality and ROI presents an opportunity for growers using the best agricultural technologies available to potentially improve upon their performance,” stated James Stepper, Director of Specialty Agricultural Solutions, Inc.

About Zero Gravity Solutions, Inc.

Zero Gravity Solutions, Inc. is an agricultural biotechnology public company (Pink Sheets: ZGSI), with technology derived from and designed for Space with significant applications here on Earth. These technologies are focused on providing valuable solutions to challenges facing world agriculture. ZGSI’s two primary categories of technologies aimed at sustainable agriculture are: 1) BAM-FX®, a cost effective, ionic micronutrient delivery system for plants, which is currently being introduced commercially into world agriculture by Zero Gravity’s wholly owned subsidiary BAM Agricultural Solutions and Specialty Agricultural Solutions, Inc.; 2) Directed Selection, utilized in the development and production, in the prolonged zero/micro gravity environment of the International Space Station, of large volumes of non-GMO, novel, patentable stem cells with unique and beneficial characteristics.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, acceptance of the Company’s products, increased levels of competition for the Company, new products and technological changes, the Company’s dependence on third-party suppliers, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, Zero Gravity Solutions undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181211005821/en/

Zero Gravity Solutions, Inc.

Harvey Kaye, Chairman

+1 561.416.0400

info@zerogsi.com