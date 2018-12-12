AtScale today announced the close of a $50 million funding round to incorporate more machine learning into its data management service. The company helps businesses draw data from on-premise and cloud servers to break down silos, pool datasets, and connect business intelligence tools.

AtScale also helps companies access data from data warehouses and online analytical processing (OLAP) systems, pulling data from services like AWS Snowflake, Google BigQuery, and Microsoft Azure SQL Data.

“People want to move to the cloud for reasons we all know, but there are practical inhibitors for the global 2000, meaning all of the data management and architectures that they’ve built,” Lynch said. “That’s the real opportunity for us in the market. We can bring big data workloads to the cloud because we eliminate the friction.”

The funding will be used to bring new AI-powered features to AtScale products with the goal of assisting businesses in data-driven decision-making. To further this goal, AtScale will grow engineering operations in Boston, Montreal, and Bulgaria, where the company opened offices his fall.

“Because we sit in the fabric and see every query, we’re leveraging machine learning to predictively serve up data based on the queries we see,” Lynch said. “The other way we use machine learning is for automated provision so that we can provision a system for a query based on a number of attributes. The idea is that we could basically automatically spin up the right node for the nature of the request.”

The funding will also be used to grow the company’s sales and marketing divisions, Lynch said.

AtScale customers include Allstate, Kraft-Heinz, JPMorgan Chase, and TD Bank.

The $50 million funding round was led by Morgan Stanley, with participation from Storm Ventures, Wells Fargo, and Atlantic Bridge.

AtScale is based in Boston and currently has 85 employees. The company was established in August 2013.