Even after a life on the internet, the hosts of the GamesBeat Decides podcast discovered this week that a picture of Sonic the Hedgehog could still disturb them. On this podcast, co-hosts Jeffrey Grubb (PC gaming editor) and Mike Minotti (reviews editor) discuss the horrifying man limbs on Paramount Pictures’ Sonic.

When not despairing at the unholy hedgehog, the GamesBeat Decides crew also talk about some December games. Mike discusses his review for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Surprise! He really likes it. Both guys are also enjoying PlayStation VR’s Astro Bot, and Jeff has a lot of nice things to say about Return of the Obra Dinn.

In the news, we run down the headlines from The Game Awards. That includes some new games, DLC for Smash, and the Epic Games Store.

Games

Mike:

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Astro Bot: Rescue Mission

Monster Boy

Jeff:

Paratopic

Starlink

Dusk

Return of the Obra Dinn

News

Sonic the Hedgehog abomination

The Game Awards Epic Games Store Joker is Smash DLC Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 Mortal Kombat 11 Dragon Age 4 Anthem trailer The Last Campfire Crash Team Racing Journey The Outer Worlds

Starbreeze raided

China has a new ethics board for rating games

Monster Hunter: World is getting an expansion

John Romero is making Sigil, which is a level pack for Doom

Panzer Dragoon 1 and 2 getting remakes.

